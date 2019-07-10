Jindalee Resources : Letter to eligible shareholders

Dear Shareholder

Notice to Eligible Shareholders of Non-Renounceable Entitlement Offer

We write to you as the registered holder of shares in Jindalee Resources Limited (ASX: JRL) (JRL or the Company). As advised in the ASX announcement on 10 July 2019, the Company is undertaking a non-renounceablepro-rata entitlement offer (Entitlement Offer) to eligible shareholders of ordinary fully paid shares in the Company at an issue price of $0.30 per share on the basis of 1 new share (New Share) for every 10 shares held at the record date on 15 July 2019 (Record Date). Pursuant to the Entitlement Offer, the Company will issue approximately 38.5 million New Shares to raise up to approximately $1.05 million before costs.

The Entitlement Offer is available to all JRL shareholders (Shareholders) registered on the Record Date whose registered address is in Australia or New Zealand (Eligible Shareholders). The Entitlement Offer is not being extended to any Shareholders with addresses outside these jurisdictions.

New Shares will rank equally with all fully paid ordinary shares in the capital of the Company (Shares) already on issue.

Offer Booklet

Details of the Entitlement Offer are contained in the Offer Booklet. The Offer Booklet can be accessed from the ASX and JRL websites, www.asx.com.au and www.jindalee.net respectively.

A copy of the Offer Booklet is intended to be sent to Eligible Shareholders on 18 July 2019.

Purpose of the Entitlement Offer

Subject to the satisfactory completion of the Entitlement Offer, funds raised are intended to be used advance exploration programmes at the Company's McDermitt Lithium Project (US) and Widgiemooltha Gold-Nickel Project (WA) as well as for general working capital and costs of the Entitlement Offer.