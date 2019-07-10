Log in
JINDALEE RESOURCES LIMITED

JINDALEE RESOURCES LIMITED

(JRL)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 07/10
0.3675 AUD   -9.26%
09:08pJINDALEE RESOURCES : Letter to eligible shareholders
PU
07/09JINDALEE RESOURCES : Entitlement Offer to raise $1m
PU
07/09JINDALEE RESOURCES : Investor Presentation
PU
News 
Jindalee Resources : Letter to eligible shareholders

Jindalee Resources : Letter to eligible shareholders

07/10/2019 | 09:08pm EDT

11 July 2019

Dear Shareholder

Notice to Eligible Shareholders of Non-Renounceable Entitlement Offer

We write to you as the registered holder of shares in Jindalee Resources Limited (ASX: JRL) (JRL or the Company). As advised in the ASX announcement on 10 July 2019, the Company is undertaking a non-renounceablepro-rata entitlement offer (Entitlement Offer) to eligible shareholders of ordinary fully paid shares in the Company at an issue price of $0.30 per share on the basis of 1 new share (New Share) for every 10 shares held at the record date on 15 July 2019 (Record Date). Pursuant to the Entitlement Offer, the Company will issue approximately 38.5 million New Shares to raise up to approximately $1.05 million before costs.

The Entitlement Offer is available to all JRL shareholders (Shareholders) registered on the Record Date whose registered address is in Australia or New Zealand (Eligible Shareholders). The Entitlement Offer is not being extended to any Shareholders with addresses outside these jurisdictions.

New Shares will rank equally with all fully paid ordinary shares in the capital of the Company (Shares) already on issue.

Offer Booklet

Details of the Entitlement Offer are contained in the Offer Booklet. The Offer Booklet can be accessed from the ASX and JRL websites, www.asx.com.au and www.jindalee.net respectively.

A copy of the Offer Booklet is intended to be sent to Eligible Shareholders on 18 July 2019.

Purpose of the Entitlement Offer

Subject to the satisfactory completion of the Entitlement Offer, funds raised are intended to be used advance exploration programmes at the Company's McDermitt Lithium Project (US) and Widgiemooltha Gold-Nickel Project (WA) as well as for general working capital and costs of the Entitlement Offer.

Indicative Timetable

The New Shares will be offered in accordance with the following indicative timetable:

Event

Date

Announcement of Entitlement Offer and Cleansing Statement

10 July 2019

Notice to Shareholders

11 July 2019

Shares quoted on an "Ex" basis

12 July 2019

Record Date to determine entitlements to New Shares (5.00pm WST)

15 July 2019

Dispatch of Offer Booklet and Application Form and announcement that

18 July 2019

dispatch completed

Entitlement Offer opens

18 July 2019

Entitlement Offer closes (5.00pm WST)

15 August 2019

New Shares quoted on a deferred settlement basis

16 August 2019

Announcement of Entitlement Offer shortfall

20 August 2019

Issue of New Shares under Entitlement Offer

22 August 2019

Despatch date of holding statements

22 August 2019

Trading of New Shares issued under the Entitlement Offer on a normal

23 August 2019

settlement basis

Eligible Shareholders that wish to participate in the Entitlement Offer are encouraged to subscribe for New Shares as soon as possible after the Entitlement Offer opens. The Company reserves the right, subject to the Corporations Act, the Listing Rules and other applicable laws, to vary the dates of the Entitlement Offer (including extending the Entitlement Offer or accepting late applications) without notice.

Shortfall

Eligible Shareholders that have fully subscribed for their entitlement to New Shares under the Entitlement Offer may also apply for additional New Shares under a shortfall offer at the same issue price of $0.30 per Share (Shortfall Offer). Priority under the Shortfall Offer will be given to Eligible Shareholders who currently hold less than a marketable parcel of Shares. Thereafter, any remaining shortfall will be allocated at the discretion of the Board.

Effect on Capital Structure

The table below sets out the impact of the Entitlement Offer on the capital structure of the Company:

Shares

Unquoted options1

Balance at the date of the Offer Booklet

34,994,775

7,100,000

To be issued under the Entitlement Offer2

3,499,478

Nil

TOTAL3

38,494,253

7,100,000

Notes:

  1. Unquoted options with exercise prices between $0.40 and $0.60 which expire on 30 June 2022. Options do not carry an entitlement to participate in the Entitlement Offer.
  2. Assumes that the Entitlement Offer is fully subscribed. The final number of New Shares to be issued under the Entitlement Offer is subject to reconciliation.
  3. Assumes no further Shares are issued by the Company and no existing unquoted options are converted to Shares.

The Directors of JRL urge you to read the Offer Booklet carefully and seek advice from your financial adviser if you have any queries. This notice is to inform you of the Entitlement Offer. You are not required to do anything in respect to this letter.

For all enquiries concerning the Offer Booklet, please contact the Company on +61 8 9321 7550 at any time from 8:30am to 5:30pm (WST) Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) during the Entitlement Offer period. For all general shareholder enquiries or queries regarding the Entitlement and Acceptance Form, please contact Advanced Share Registry Limited on 1300 113 258 (within Australia) or +61 8 9262 3723 (outside Australia).

Yours sincerely

Pip Darvall

Managing Director

Disclaimer

Jindalee Resources Limited published this content on 11 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2019 01:07:07 UTC
