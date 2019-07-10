Jindalee Resources : Letter to eligible shareholders

Dear Shareholder
Notice to Eligible Shareholders of Non-Renounceable Entitlement Offer
We write to you as the registered holder of shares in Jindalee Resources Limited (ASX: JRL) (JRL or the Company). As advised in the ASX announcement on 10 July 2019, the Company is undertaking a non-renounceablepro-rata entitlement offer (Entitlement Offer) to eligible shareholders of ordinary fully paid shares in the Company at an issue price of $0.30 per share on the basis of 1 new share (New Share) for every 10 shares held at the record date on 15 July 2019 (Record Date). Pursuant to the Entitlement Offer, the Company will issue approximately 38.5 million New Shares to raise up to approximately $1.05 million before costs.
The Entitlement Offer is available to all JRL shareholders (Shareholders) registered on the Record Date whose registered address is in Australia or New Zealand (Eligible Shareholders). The Entitlement Offer is not being extended to any Shareholders with addresses outside these jurisdictions.
New Shares will rank equally with all fully paid ordinary shares in the capital of the Company (Shares) already on issue.
Offer Booklet
Details of the Entitlement Offer are contained in the Offer Booklet. The Offer Booklet can be accessed from the ASX and JRL websites, www.asx.com.au and www.jindalee.net respectively.
A copy of the Offer Booklet is intended to be sent to Eligible Shareholders on 18 July 2019.
Purpose of the Entitlement Offer
Subject to the satisfactory completion of the Entitlement Offer, funds raised are intended to be used advance exploration programmes at the Company's McDermitt Lithium Project (US) and Widgiemooltha Gold-Nickel Project (WA) as well as for general working capital and costs of the Entitlement Offer.
Indicative Timetable
The New Shares will be offered in accordance with the following indicative timetable:
|
Event
|
|
Date
|
|
|
|
Announcement of Entitlement Offer and Cleansing Statement
|
|
10 July 2019
|
|
|
|
Notice to Shareholders
|
|
11 July 2019
|
|
|
|
Shares quoted on an "Ex" basis
|
|
12 July 2019
|
|
|
|
Record Date to determine entitlements to New Shares (5.00pm WST)
|
|
15 July 2019
|
|
|
|
Dispatch of Offer Booklet and Application Form and announcement that
|
|
18 July 2019
|
dispatch completed
|
|
|
|
|
|
Entitlement Offer opens
|
|
18 July 2019
|
|
|
|
Entitlement Offer closes (5.00pm WST)
|
|
15 August 2019
|
|
|
|
New Shares quoted on a deferred settlement basis
|
|
16 August 2019
|
|
|
|
Announcement of Entitlement Offer shortfall
|
|
20 August 2019
|
|
|
|
Issue of New Shares under Entitlement Offer
|
|
22 August 2019
|
|
|
|
Despatch date of holding statements
|
|
22 August 2019
|
|
|
|
Trading of New Shares issued under the Entitlement Offer on a normal
|
|
23 August 2019
|
settlement basis
|
|
|
|
|
Eligible Shareholders that wish to participate in the Entitlement Offer are encouraged to subscribe for New Shares as soon as possible after the Entitlement Offer opens. The Company reserves the right, subject to the Corporations Act, the Listing Rules and other applicable laws, to vary the dates of the Entitlement Offer (including extending the Entitlement Offer or accepting late applications) without notice.
Shortfall
Eligible Shareholders that have fully subscribed for their entitlement to New Shares under the Entitlement Offer may also apply for additional New Shares under a shortfall offer at the same issue price of $0.30 per Share (Shortfall Offer). Priority under the Shortfall Offer will be given to Eligible Shareholders who currently hold less than a marketable parcel of Shares. Thereafter, any remaining shortfall will be allocated at the discretion of the Board.
Effect on Capital Structure
The table below sets out the impact of the Entitlement Offer on the capital structure of the Company:
|
|
|
|
Shares
|
|
|
|
Unquoted options1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at the date of the Offer Booklet
|
|
34,994,775
|
|
7,100,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
To be issued under the Entitlement Offer2
|
|
3,499,478
|
|
|
Nil
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL3
|
|
38,494,253
|
|
7,100,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes:
-
Unquoted options with exercise prices between $0.40 and $0.60 which expire on 30 June 2022. Options do not carry an entitlement to participate in the Entitlement Offer.
-
Assumes that the Entitlement Offer is fully subscribed. The final number of New Shares to be issued under the Entitlement Offer is subject to reconciliation.
-
Assumes no further Shares are issued by the Company and no existing unquoted options are converted to Shares.
The Directors of JRL urge you to read the Offer Booklet carefully and seek advice from your financial adviser if you have any queries. This notice is to inform you of the Entitlement Offer. You are not required to do anything in respect to this letter.
For all enquiries concerning the Offer Booklet, please contact the Company on +61 8 9321 7550 at any time from 8:30am to 5:30pm (WST) Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) during the Entitlement Offer period. For all general shareholder enquiries or queries regarding the Entitlement and Acceptance Form, please contact Advanced Share Registry Limited on 1300 113 258 (within Australia) or +61 8 9262 3723 (outside Australia).
Yours sincerely
Pip Darvall
Managing Director
