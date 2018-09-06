Jindalee Resources : Project Update

ASX RELEASE 6 SEPTEMBER 2018 ASX:JRL

JINDALEE PROJECT UPDATE

 Drilling underway at US Lithium project.

 Excellent core recovery, with first assays anticipated mid-October

 Widgiemooltha Project strategy

Jindalee Resources Limited ('Jindalee' or 'Company') is pleased to provide an update on its current activities.

US Lithium

Jindalee personnel and contractors are currently on site at Jindalee's 100% owned McDermitt Project1 (Figure 1) with drilling underway (Figure 2). Six HQ3 core holes will be drilled to test the thickness and grade of the lithium bearing sediments mapped and sampled in previous field work. Assuming the expected drilling productivity and no other impediments, assay results from the drilling program are expected from mid-October.

Figure 1 - Location of Jindalee's US Lithium clay projects.

Figure 2 - Drilling the first hole (MDD-01) at McDermitt.

Drilling on the first hole (MDD-01) is currently at 30m depth, with an estimated total depth of 100m. The hole has intersected minimal overburden (<0.5m) over flat lying, finely laminated sediments, which were light grey coloured (oxidised) in the upper part of the hole, becoming darker green to dark brown downhole. Core recovery to date has been excellent, typically 100% (Figure 3).

Further updates will be provided as results become available.

Figure 3 - Example of core retrieved from MDD-01 at McDermitt, showing excellent recovery.

Widgiemooltha Project Strategy

Jindalee has a large (and growing) land package in the Widgiemooltha district (Figure 4). Minor bolt on acquisitions have recently been made to further consolidate ground in the district, following completion of a comprehensive regional targeting exercise2.

The Company has received approaches from a number of parties active in the immediate area, and other groups who are attracted by the districts' history of discovery across several commodities, and availability of infrastructure and processing options. Jindalee is currently in the process of determining the best way to monetise this highly prospective and rare landholding in one of the world's premier mining districts.

Figure 4 - Jindalee's Widgiemooltha tenement package overlain on regional aeromagnetics compilation. Note some portions of the tenements shown are excised by pre-existing leases.

About Jindalee

Jindalee Resources Limited (ASX: JRL) is an exploration company with direct and indirect exposure to gold, base and strategic metals, iron ore, uranium and magnesite through projects generated by the Company's technical team. Jindalee has a track record of rewarding shareholders, including priority entitlements to several successful IPO's and payment of a special dividend.

Jindalee's strategy is to acquire prospective ground, add value through low cost exploration and, where appropriate, either introduce partners to assist in funding further progress, or fund this activity via a dedicated company in which Jindalee retains a significant interest. At 30 June 2018 Jindalee held cash and marketable securities worth $5M which, combined with the Company's tight capital structure (only 34.9M shares on issue), provide a strong base for leverage into new opportunities.

Further information on the Company can be found at www.jindalee.net

