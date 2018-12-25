SHANGHAI, Dec. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. ("JinkoSolar" or "Company"), (NYSE code JKS), a reputable solar module manufacturer in the world, today announced that it has been awarded the "2018 Best Corporate Governance for Listed Companies" by 21st Century Business Herald, a respected domestic financial media outlet, in recognition of its operation efficiency and corporate governance by its board of directors.

A panel of judges analyzed each company on 78 criteria based on quantitative models generated by the value a publicly-listed company's board of directors creates. JinkoSolar was recognized for its outstanding performance in return on capital, strategic management, governance by the board of directors, and social responsibility.

"We are honored to receive this prestigious award in recognition of our excellent cooperate governance which we strongly believe is the key to operating in the global capital markets," commented Mr. Xiande Li, Chairman of JinkoSolar, "Our board of directors has been leading the Company by developing corporate strategies which leverage our premium brand and global positioning. These efforts are finally being recognized by the global capital markets and our customers. Going forward, the board of directors will continue to implement strong cooperate governance policies in order to support the continuous growth of our global business, implementation of socially responsible corporate policies, and create even more value for our shareholders, customers and the industry."

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is a world-renowned solar module manufacturer. JinkoSolar has over 12,000 employees across its 6 productions facilities globally. The company distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in more than 80 countries worldwide. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain, with an integrated annual capacity of 9.2 GW for silicon ingots and wafers, 6.5 GW for solar cells, and 10 GW for solar modules, as of September 30, 2018.

JinkoSolar has over 12,000 employees across its 6 productions facilities globally, 16 oversea subsidiaries in Japan (2), Singapore, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia, South Africa and United Arab Emirates, and global sales teams in United Kingdom, Bulgaria, Greece, Romania, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Morocco, Ghana, Kenya, Costa Rica, Colombia, Panama and Argentina.

To find out more, please see: www.jinkosolar.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends, "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the quotations from management in this press release and the Company's operations and business outlook, contain forward-looking statements. Such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in JinkoSolar's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

