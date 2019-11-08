Log in
JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO., LTD.

JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO., LTD.

(JKS)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

JinkoSolar : Expands Mono Wafer Production Capacity to 18 GW with Added 5 GW Capacity to Sichuan Production Facility

0
11/08/2019 | 05:01am EST

SHANGHAI, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. ("JinkoSolar" or the "Company") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced it is expanding its high-efficiency mono wafer production capacity at its production facility in Leshan, Sichuan Province, with an additional 5GW.  

JinkoSolar's mono wafer production capacity is expected to expand to 18 GW once the phase Ⅱ of the capacity expansion is complete. Full production of the additional 5GW of production capacity is expected to begin during the second quarter of 2020.

The Phase I 5GW of the capacity expansion project began production in the second quarter of 2019 and has already reached full capacity.

Mr. Kangping Chen, Chief Executive Officer of JinkoSolar, commented: "With this added capacity, we will be ideally positioned to benefit from the growth opportunities that strong demand for high-efficiency mono products are creating. Rapidly expanding capacity for mono products will enhance the overall integration of our production and significantly improve overall profitability going forward."

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, and other countries and regions. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain, with an integrated annual capacity of 10.5 GW for silicon wafers, 7.4 GW for solar cells, and 12.6 GW for solar modules, as of June 30, 2019.

JinkoSolar has over 15,000 employees across its 7 production facilities globally, 15 overseas subsidiaries in Japan, Korea, Singapore, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia and United Arab Emirates, and global sales teams in China, United Kingdom, France, Netherlands, Spain, Bulgaria, Greece, Romania, Ukraine, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, Costa Rica, Colombia, Panama and Argentina.

To find out more, please see: www.jinkosolar.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends, "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the quotations from management in this press release and the Company's operations and business outlook, contain forward-looking statements. Such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in JinkoSolar's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:
Ms. Ripple Zhang
JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.
Tel: +86 21-5183 3105
Email: pr@jinkosolar.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jinkosolar-expands-mono-wafer-production-capacity-to-18-gw-with-added-5-gw-capacity-to-sichuan-production-facility-300954630.html

SOURCE JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2019
