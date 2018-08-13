Log in
JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO., LTD. (JKS)
JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. : Sponsored ADR to Host Earnings Call

08/13/2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2018 / JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE: JKS) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on August 13, 2018 at 8:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-CF6BD644111EB.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing info@investornetwork.com or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 831 M
EBIT 2018 87,2 M
Net income 2018 44,4 M
Debt 2018 546 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 12,86
P/E ratio 2019 16,13
EV / Sales 2018 0,30x
EV / Sales 2019 0,48x
Capitalization 622 M
Chart JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO., LT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 13,8 $
Spread / Average Target -13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kang Ping Chen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Xian De Li Chairman
Hai Yun Cao Chief Financial Officer
Xian Hua Li Director & Vice President
Longgen Zhang Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO., LTD.-34.14%619
FIRST SOLAR, INC.-21.82%5 706
SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC23.17%2 109
SUNRUN INC125.25%1 563
GCL-POLY ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED.-57.86%1 421
SUNPOWER CORPORATION-14.83%1 032
