JinkoSolar : Large-Area N-Type TOPCon Monocrystalline Silicon Solar Cell Reaches Record High Efficiency of 24.2%

SHANGHAI, Jan. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JinkoSolar" or the "Company") (NYSE: JKS), a reputable solar module manufacturer, today announced a record high efficiency of 24.2% was achieve by its large-area N-type TOPCon monocrystalline silicon solar cell. Testing was conducted by the Photovoltaic and Wind Power Systems Quality Test Center at the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS).

The large-area N-Type cell features JinkoSolar's HOT cell design, which is based on tunnel oxide passivating contact technology. JinkoSolar's high quality N-type wafer, selective doping technology, and advanced fine-line printing technology allow the Company to achieve 24.2% cell efficiency across its entire product chain. The world PV module power record of 387.6W for N-type half-cell module (60P) was fabricated using JinkoSolar's HOT cell design.

N-type HOT technology is a key R&D milestone for JinkoSolar and is opening up a new path towards developing high efficiency industrial products. N-type HOT technology also demonstrates the competitiveness of JinkoSolar products when compared to current HIT and IBC technologies. JinkoSoalr is establishing a strategic global research collaboration network that is able to rapidly innovating new technologies. JinkoSolar is jointly working with several globally-respected institutions on their advanced technologies including the Solar Energy Research Institute of Singapore's mono-poly technology, University of New South Wales' advanced hydrogenation technology and The Australian National University's passivating contact technology. By consistently upgrading its technology, JinkoSolar will provide higher efficiency and better quality products to its customers.

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is a world-renowned solar module manufacturer. JinkoSolar has over 12,000 employees across its 6 productions facilities globally. The company distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in more than 80 countries worldwide. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain, with an integrated annual capacity of 9.2 GW for silicon ingots and wafers, 6.5 GW for solar cells, and 10 GW for solar modules, as of September 30, 2018.

JinkoSolar has over 12,000 employees across its 6 productions facilities globally, 16 oversea subsidiaries in Japan (2), Singapore, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia, South Africa and United Arab Emirates, and global sales teams in United Kingdom, Bulgaria, Greece, Romania, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Morocco, Ghana, Kenya, Costa Rica, Colombia, Panama and Argentina.

To find out more, please see: www.jinkosolar.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends, "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the quotations from management in this press release and the Company's operations and business outlook, contain forward-looking statements. Such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in JinkoSolar's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

