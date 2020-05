JinkoSolar : Launches 2020 Flagship Tiger Pro Series with Module Output of Up to 580W

SHANGHAI, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (the "Company," or "JinkoSolar") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced the official launch of its 2020 flagship Tiger Pro module series.

The Tiger Pro module series was unveiled through a virtual product launch that was in a live broadcast around the world. The Tiger Pro module series showcases multiple solar power efficiency innovations across three flagship model. The module series can generate maximum power output of up to 580Wp, which are 40% higher than current mainstream products installed in utility projects. All these high energy density modules use innovative multi-wire 9BB and TR tiling ribbon technology to reach significantly improved performance with conversion efficiency up to 21.6%. In addition to their unparalleled power generation performance and outstanding output temperature coefficient, other advantages of the Tiger Pro module series include lower power attenuation rate (at 2% for the first year) and better open-circuit voltage. By greatly reducing LCOE compared to traditional modules, the high-efficiency Tiger Pro module series paves the way for investors to generate higher power output. Slated to commence mass production in the third quarter of 2020, the series is expected to lead the development trend of the industry, and become a mainstream choice for utility scale projects.

Mr. Kangping Chen, JinkoSolar's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We've made an enormous leap into the high efficiency era by introducing industry-leading and more competitive products. The global PV market is rapidly moving towards high-performance modules to reduce system costs and initial upfront capital investment, so it was time to consolidate our competitiveness by leveraging our ability to rapidly begin mass producing cutting-edge products. We always modify our designs based on customer feedback and market response because designing high-efficiency products in the lab is one thing, but ramping up to mass production drives the entire industry forward together towards grid parity. With various types of modules, Tiger Pro series enables the construction of more powerful and efficient solar power farms that will bring higher return on investment for projects with larger technical and efficiency requirements. It is expected to lead the next generation of industry standards and drive the PV industry developing into a new chapter."

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, and other countries and regions. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain, with an integrated annual capacity of 11.5 GW for mono wafers, 10.6 GW for solar cells, and 16 GW for solar modules, as of December 31, 2019.

JinkoSolar has over 15,000 employees across its 7 productions facilities globally, 14 overseas subsidiaries in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, United States, Mexico, Brazil, Chile and Australia, and global sales teams in China, United Kingdom, France, Spain, Bulgaria, Greece, Ukraine, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Morocco, Kenya, South Africa, Costa Rica, Colombia, Panama, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Vietnam, Poland and Argentina.

To find out more, please see: www.jinkosolar.com.

