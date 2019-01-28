JinkoSolar : Recognized as a 'TOP BRAND PV Europe Seal 2019' by EuPD Research

MUNICH, Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (the "Company," or "JinkoSolar") (NYSE: JKS), a reputable solar module manufacturer in the world, today announced that it was awarded the "Top Brand PV Europe Seal 2019" award by EuPD Research for the first time in its corporate history. EuPD Research awards The Top Brand PV award based on results from the Global PV Installer Monitor Survey of installers in various countries in Europe and select additional markets around the globe. Solar PV installers in some of the most important European markets including Germany, Austria, Belgium and the Netherlands participated in the survey where JinkoSolar was identified for its exceptional products and service quality. JinkoSolar also won a "Top Brand PV Seal" for the second consecutive year in Australia.

EuPD Research, a highly specialized European research firm, confirmed the results of this year's Global PV Installer Monitor Survey which clearly highlights JinkoSolar's strong market position in leading European PV markets and in Australia. Furthermore, the independent research institute emphasized that participating installers rated JinkoSolar products higher when compared to competing products.

"We are very pleased to see JinkoSolar receive the Europe Top Brand award this year which is further evidence that our strategy to position Jinko as the leading module supplier in the European distribution market is generating strong results. JinkoSolar's broad product portfolio, high-quality service and product are why we have steadily grown our client base. We remain confident in our strategy to further strengthen JinkoSolar's position in Europe in both the distribution and project market." JinkoSolar General Manager – Europe, Frank Niendorf commented.

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is a world-renowned solar module manufacturer. JinkoSolar has over 12,000 employees across its 6 productions facilities globally. The company distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in more than 80 countries worldwide. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain, with an integrated annual capacity of 9.2 GW for silicon ingots and wafers, 6.5 GW for solar cells, and 10 GW for solar modules, as of September 30, 2018.

JinkoSolar has over 12,000 employees across its 6 productions facilities globally, 16 oversea subsidiaries in Japan (2), Singapore, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia, South Africa and United Arab Emirates, and global sales teams in United Kingdom, Bulgaria, Greece, Romania, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Morocco, Ghana, Kenya, Costa Rica, Colombia, Panama and Argentina.

To find out more, please see: www.jinkosolar.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends, "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the quotations from management in this press release and the Company's operations and business outlook, contain forward-looking statements. Such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in JinkoSolar's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Mr. Sebastian Liu

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

Tel: +86 21-5183-3056

Email: pr@jinkosolar.com

SOURCE JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.