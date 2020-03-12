JinkoSolar : Responds to Additional Short Seller Report ‎

SHANGHAI, March 12,‎‎‎ 2020‎ /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (the "Company," or "JinkoSolar") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today responded to allegations made in the additional short seller report published by Bonitas Research LLC ("Bonitas Research") on March 11, 2020.

Similar to the initial allegations made by Bonitas Research on March 4, 2020, the Company denies the additional claims and believes they contain numerous errors, unsubstantiated statements and misleading conclusions and interpretations regarding events relating to the Company.

Given it has already denied Bonitas Research's allegations twice, the Company may not respond to future allegations by Bonitas Research and the market should not interpret that as an admission that any future allegations to be true.

The Company reserves the right to take appropriate legal action against Bonitas Research and the right to rebut the allegations in both reports.

The Company reiterates its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of corporate governance, as well as transparent and timely disclosure in compliance with the applicable laws, rules and regulations of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and the New York Stock Exchange.

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes it solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial, and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, and other countries and regions. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain, with an integrated annual capacity of 11.5 GW for mono wafers, 10.6 GW for solar cells, and 16 GW for solar modules, as of December 31, 2019.

JinkoSolar has over 15,000 employees across its 7 production facilities globally, 15 overseas subsidiaries in Japan, Korea, Singapore, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia, and United Emirates, and global sales teams in China, United Kingdom, France, Netherlands, Spain, Bulgaria, Greece, Romania, Ukraine, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, Costa Rica, Colombia, Panama, and Argentina.

To find out more, please see: www.jinkosolar.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the quotations from management in this press release and the Company's operations and business outlook, contain forward-looking statements. Such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in JinkoSolar's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

