JinkoSolar : Supplies 258MW of Mono Solar Modules for one of the Largest Solar-Wind Hybrid Projects in Vietnam

SHANGHAI, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (the "Company," or "JinkoSolar") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced it has supplied Trung Nam Group with 258MW of monocrystalline PERC double glass modules which were installed at one of the largest solar-wind hybrid projects in Vietnam.

Located in Ninh Thuan Province, Phase 1 of the project was recently completed which combined 258MW of solar power and 90MW of wind-turbine power. Together, this hybrid energy project will generate 1 billion kWh of electricity which covers about 157% of the total electricity demand of Ninh Thuan Province and is transmitting to the national grid through the 220kV Thap Cham transformer substation, located in Thuan Bac district.

"Due to increasing population density and competition for available land, space is at a premium and the high humidity requires highly efficient and durable solar panels. The ultra-high performance and reliability of JinkoSolar's double glass 380-watt panels are perfectly suited for the environment and will help drive growth in Vietnam's solar industry. JinkoSolar's modules not only have more power but are also resistant to humidity, which are both very crucial considerations for large-scale solar deployment in Vietnam," commented Mr. Nguyen Tam Tien, CEO of Trung Nam Group.

Mr. Kangping Chen, Chief Executive Officer of JinkoSolar, commented, "This massive project is a leading example of how renewable energy is the future of Vietnam's long-term strategy to meet its energy demands. New technologies driving the development of high efficiency PV products have created huge incentives to develop Vietnam's renewable energy sector, making this an opportune time to move ahead with a project of this scale and impact in Vietnam. Unlocking clean energy potential means costs for solar power will become very affordable for countries like Vietnam and help drive economic development across the region. JinkoSolar will continue to play a key role in supporting new large-scale, low-emissions solar energy commercial projects in Vietnam."

