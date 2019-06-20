JinkoSolar : Supplies 351MW of Solar Modules for One of the Largest PV Projects in Asia Pacific

SHANGHAI, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (the "Company," or "JinkoSolar") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced it has supplied Power Construction Corporation of China with 351MW of solar modules, which were installed at the Hồng Phong solar PV plant in Vietnam, one of the largest PV projects in the Asia Pacific region to date (the "Project").

Located in Hồng Phong, Bình Thuận Province, Phase 1A and 1B of the Project were recently integrated into the national grid and will generate an estimated annual supply of 520 million kWh of electricity from solar energy, saving 175,000 tons of standard coal and reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 439,000 tons annually.

Mr. Gener Miao, Chief Marketing Officer of JinkoSolar, commented, "We are very proud to be the chosen supplier for the largest PV project in Asia. This project will generate ample clean energy for Vietnam and forms a key part of the government's long-term plan to build a solid foundation for the renewable energy sector in Vietnam. This means more affordable and clean energy for the people of Vietnam."

