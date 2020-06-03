JinkoSolar : Tiger Pro Series Receives World's First IEC 61701 Ed. 3 (FDIS) Certification for Salt Mist Corrosion Standards

JIANGXI, China, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (the "Company," or "JinkoSolar") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced that its innovative Tiger Pro Series of high-efficiency modules received the world's first IEC 61701 Ed. 3 (FDIS) certification for salt mist corrosion test issued by TÜV Nord AG, an independent provider of technical services for testing, inspection, certification, consultation and training. Being the first solar module manufacturer in the world to receive such certification for salt mist corrosion reflects JinkoSolar's continued investment into R&D, extensive technical capabilities, and highlights the strength and quality of its solar products.

Prolonged exposure to high salt concentrations in coastal regions and offshore environments affect the operating performance of solar modules and impact the return of the entire system. To weather these extreme conditions, solar module components must meet higher standards for salt mist corrosion and reliability under CX (extreme marine) testing conditions to maintain optimum performance for module power output.

"As a highly innovative module supplier, we are constantly innovating and improving our high-efficiency products to set standards for the industry going forward," commented Dr. Hao Jin, Chief Technology Officer of JinkoSolar. "CX testing conditions are closest to reproducing some of the harshest real world environments and were recently applied to IEC 61701 Ed. 3 (FDIS) certification having originally been designed for automobile parts and coating. Receiving certification reflects just how resilient and reliable Tiger Pro modules are in their ability to withstand extreme salt mist corrosion in extreme environments. We will continue to invest in R&D of new technologies to provide our clients with higher-efficiency products that generate long-term sustainable returns, and drive technical innovation that sets new benchmarks for the industry."

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, and other countries and regions. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain, with an integrated annual capacity of 11.5 GW for mono wafers, 10.6 GW for solar cells, and 16 GW for solar modules, as of December 31, 2019.

JinkoSolar has over 15,000 employees across its 7 productions facilities globally, 14 overseas subsidiaries in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, United States, Mexico, Brazil, Chile and Australia, and global sales teams in China, United Kingdom, France, Spain, Bulgaria, Greece, Ukraine, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Morocco, Kenya, South Africa, Costa Rica, Colombia, Panama, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Vietnam, Poland and Argentina.

To find out more, please see: www.jinkosolar.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the quotations from management in this press release and the Company's operations and business outlook, contain forward-looking statements. Such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in JinkoSolar's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China

Ms. Ripple Zhang

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

Tel: +86 21-5183-3105

Email: ir@jinkosolar.com

Mr. Christian Arnell

Christensen

Tel: +86 10 5900 2940

Email: carnell@christensenIR.com

In the US

Ms. Linda Bergkamp

Christensen, Scottsdale, Arizona

Tel: +1-480-614-3004

Email: lbergkamp@ChristensenIR.com

SOURCE JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.