JinkoSolar : Wins Most Globalized PV Module Enterprise Award

SHANGHAI, Dec. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. ("JinkoSolar" or "Company"), (NYSE: JKS), a reputable solar module manufacturer in the world, today announced that it was named most globalized enterprise at South Korea's first Future Enterprise Conference held at the Korea Press Center in Seoul on December 18.

Industry Award Korea is sponsor of the annual award, which is given to the world's most future-oriented enterprises. In addition to JinkoSolar, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Hilscher Gesellshaft fur Systemautomation mbH, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, LG Electronics Inc. and Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd. won honorable mentions at the conference.

Gener Miao, Vice President of Sales & Marketing of JinkoSolar was jubilant in receiving the prestigious award. "This affirms JinkoSolar's iconic position in the global PV industry," Mr. Miao said. "We are honored to be recognized among such a gallery of the world's solar companies. Like them, we are dedicated to a future energy economy in which renewable energy plays a leading role."

Prominent South Korean congressmen attended the ceremony, including Representative Woo Won-shik, a member of the Minjoo Party, and seven other members of the National Assembly.

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is a world-renowned solar module manufacturer. JinkoSolar has over 12,000 employees across its 6 productions facilities globally. The company distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in more than 80 countries worldwide. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain, with an integrated annual capacity of 9.2 GW for silicon ingots and wafers, 6.5 GW for solar cells, and 10 GW for solar modules, as of September 30, 2018.

JinkoSolar has over 12,000 employees across its 6 productions facilities globally, 16 oversea subsidiaries in Japan (2), Singapore, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia, South Africa and United Arab Emirates, and global sales teams in United Kingdom, Bulgaria, Greece, Romania, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Morocco, Ghana, Kenya, Costa Rica, Colombia, Panama and Argentina.

