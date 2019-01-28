JinkoSolar : and GRID Alternatives Renew Partnership to Make Solar Power and Job Training Accessible to Underserved Communities

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JinkoSolar" or the "Company") (NYSE: JKS), a reputable solar module manufacturer, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, JinkoSolar (U.S.) Inc., renewed its partnership with GRID Alternatives, a national leader in making solar technology and job training accessible to low-income communities. JinkoSolar has donated 600kW of high-efficiency solar modules to support GRID Alternatives' work developing and implementing solar projects and offering hands-on job training in underserved communities.

The partnership will help GRID Alternatives to meet its goal of installing more than 10 megawatts of solar power in 2019, helping families and affordable housing providers save millions of dollars in energy costs over the lifetimes of their solar systems. With JinkoSolar's support, GRID Alternatives will also be providing hands-on solar installation training to over 4,000 individuals.

Building on a deep partnership with GRID Alternatives that has been built over the past five years, this renewal reaffirms JinkoSolar's commitment to making solar power accessible to everyone.

"We always felt it important that the benefits of solar be widely available to all communities across the US and around the globe," said Nigel Cockroft, General Manager of JinkoSolar (U.S.) Inc. "We believe in the GRID Alternatives model and are proud to continue to support their expansive beneficial programs."

"Our work brings together the solar industry, governments, utilities, job training organizations, affordable housing providers and local communities to ensure solar power benefits everyone and we're thankful for JinkoSolar's support," said Erica Mackie, GRID Alternatives CEO and co-founder. "Large-scale equipment partnerships like JinkoSolar's make it possible to make the financial, career-building, and environmental benefits of solar power accessible to all communities."

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is a world-renowned solar module manufacturer. JinkoSolar has over 12,000 employees across its 6 productions facilities globally. The company distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in more than 80 countries worldwide. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain, with an integrated annual capacity of 9.2 GW for silicon ingots and wafers, 6.5 GW for solar cells, and 10 GW for solar modules, as of September 30, 2018.

JinkoSolar has over 12,000 employees across its 6 productions facilities globally, 16 oversea subsidiaries in Japan (2), Singapore, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia, South Africa and United Arab Emirates, and global sales teams in United Kingdom, Bulgaria, Greece, Romania, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Morocco, Ghana, Kenya, Costa Rica, Colombia, Panama and Argentina.

To find out more, please see: www.jinkosolar.com

About GRID Alternatives

GRID Alternatives is a national leader in making clean, affordable solar power and solar jobs accessible to low-income communities and communities of color. Using a unique, people-first model, GRID develops and implements solar projects that serve qualifying households and affordable housing providers, while providing hands-on job training. GRID has installed solar for more than 13,000 families to-date, with a combined installed capacity of more than 47MW, and helped households and housing providers save $340 million in lifetime electricity costs, while training nearly 40,000 people. GRID Alternatives has nine regional offices and affiliates serving California, Colorado, the mid-Atlantic region, Tribal communities nationwide, and powering off-grid communities in Nicaragua, Nepal, and Mexico. For more information, visit www.gridalternatives.org.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Mr. Sebastian Liu

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

Tel: +86 21-5183-3056

Email: pr@jinkosolar.com

Sarah Bucci

GRID Alternatives

Tel: 720-452-5562

Email: bucci@gridalternatives.org

SOURCE JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.