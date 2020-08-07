JinkoSolar : reshapes PV technology scenarios with its new N-Type Tiger Pro 610W unveiled at SNEC 2020

SHANGRAO, China, Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. ("JinkoSolar" or "Company") (NYSE: JKS) one of the world's largest and most innovative module manufacturers in the world, today launched its new generation of 610W Tiger Pro High-efficiency monocrystalline TR solar module and its BIPV solutions, Building Integrated Photovoltaics product series, which will be unveiled at SNEC 2020 in Shanghai.

As a PV company that has ranked first in global modules shipments for four consecutive years, JinkoSolar has always been committed to providing global customers with high-efficiency, top quality, and extremely reliable solar modules. The key behind the success of Tiger Pro 610W is the N-Type HOT 2.0 high-efficiency cell technology, independently developed by JinkoSolar. Thanks to the introduction of new technologies, such as HOT tunneling layer passivated contact and advanced metallization, the cell efficiency has reached 24.79%, setting once again a world record for the efficiency of large area N-Type monocrystalline silicon solar cells. At the same time, the use of 78 cell design and of TR technology, which helps reduce significantly the cell gap, as well as lower the electricity cost and improve the system compatibility, represents another milestone for the PV industry in its quest for grid parity.

JinkoSolar's module series have continuously broken the conversion efficiency record, starting from 2018, JinkoSolar Eagle PERC high-efficiency monocrystalline series, with a power of 390W and a conversion efficiency of 19.8%, followed by the Tiger HOT 1.0 high-efficiency monocrystalline series delivering a power output up to 475W and a conversion efficiency of 20.87%. The newest Tiger Pro HOT2.0, high-efficiency monocrystalline series, with its maximum output of 610W and a conversion efficiency of 22.3%, is setting once again new-standards for the industry and positioning JinkoSolar far ahead from its competitors.

Moreover, thanks to the great improvements made with the smart combination "PV + Architecture", during this edition of SNEC, JinkoSolar also unveiled its first version of colored BIPV module series. With a power output of up to 550W, this product series is available in a variety of colors and levels of translucence, incorporating modern architectural aesthetics for use as a building component.

Dr. Jin Hao, CTO of JinkoSolar, commented: "Reducing costs and increasing efficiency is the goal that the industry has always been striving for. JinkoSolar has always been committed to providing global customers with high-efficiency, top quality, and extremely reliable solar modules. We will increase our investment in R&D to ensure constant innovation in our technology, improve our products performance, and ensure the highest system compatibility. This will allow us to fulfill our commitment to offer the best service to our global customers and to allow the application of our solar modules in a variety of scenarios, further empowering the solar PV industry and achieving grid parity."

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, and other countries and regions. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain, with an integrated annual capacity of 17.5 GW for mono wafers, 10.6 GW for solar cells, and 16 GW for solar modules, as of March 31, 2020.

JinkoSolar has over 15,000 employees across its 7 productions facilities globally, 14 overseas subsidiaries in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, United States, Mexico, Brazil, Chile and Australia, and global sales teams in China, United Kingdom, France, Spain, Bulgaria, Greece, Ukraine, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Morocco, Kenya, South Africa, Costa Rica, Colombia, Panama, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Vietnam, Poland and Argentina.

To find out more, please see: www.jinkosolar.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends, "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the quotations from management in this press release and the Company's operations and business outlook, contain forward-looking statements. Such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in JinkoSolar's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Ms. Ripple Zhang

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

Tel: +86 21-5183-3105

Email: pr@jinkosolar.com

SOURCE JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.