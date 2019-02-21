Log in
JinkoSolar : to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results on March 22, 2019

0
02/21/2019 | 05:51am EST

SHANGHAI, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire-FirstCall/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. ("JinkoSolar" or the "Company") (NYSE: JKS), a global leader in the solar PV industry, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018 before the open of U.S. markets on Friday, March 22, 2019.

JinkoSolar's management will host an earnings conference call on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (8:30 p.m. Beijing / Hong Kong the same day).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

Hong Kong / International:

+852 3027 6500


U.S. Toll Free:

+1 855-824-5644


Passcode:

58454648#





Please dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the passcode to join the call.

A telephone replay of the call will be available 2 hours after the conclusion of the conference call through 23:59 U.S. Eastern Time, March 29, 2019. The dial-in details for the replay are as follows:

International:

+61 2 8325 2405


U.S.:

+1 646 982 0473


Passcode:

319314070#





Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of JinkoSolar's website at http://www.jinkosolar.com.

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the world's largest and foremost solar module manufacturers.  JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, and other countries and regions. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain, with an integrated annual capacity of 9.0 GW for silicon wafers, 5.0 GW for solar cells, and 9.0 GW for solar modules, as of June 30, 2018.

JinkoSolar has over 12,000 employees across its 6 productions facilities globally, 15 oversea subsidiaries in Japan (2), Singapore, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia and United Arab Emirates, and global sales teams in United Kingdom, Bulgaria, Greece, Romania, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Morocco, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, Costa Rica, Colombia, Panama and Argentina.

To find out more, please see: www.jinkosolar.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends, "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the quotations from management in this press release and the Company's operations and business outlook, contain forward-looking statements. Such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in JinkoSolar's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Mr. Sebastian Liu
JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.
Tel: +86 21-5183-3056
Email: ir@jinkosolar.com

Mr. Christian Arnell
Christensen
Tel: +86 10 5900 2940
Email: carnell@christensenIR.com

In the U.S.:

Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Christensen, Scottsdale, Arizona
Tel: +1-480-614-3004
Email: lbergkamp@ChristensenIR.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jinkosolar-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2018-results-on-march-22-2019-300799586.html

SOURCE JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2019
