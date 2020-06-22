JinkoSolar : to Supply 60.9 MW for the First Industrial Hybrid Plant in Chile

SHANGRAO, China, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. ("JinkoSolar" or the "Company") (NYSE:JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced that it will supply 60.9 MW of bifacial modules for the first industrial hybrid plant in Chile. The hybrid plant will be located about 10 kilometers outside the city of Calama in the Antofagasta Region and will consist of a 60.9 MW PV plant and a 90 MW wind farm.

The hybrid PV plant, whose construction is expected to be finished in early 2021, will use about 154,710 JinkoSolar Bifacial panels to produce an estimated 184 GWh of electiricty annually.

"This is the first project in Latin America to be equipped with our bifacial modules containing transparent backsheets," commented Mr. Alberto Cuter, General Manager Latin America for JinkoSolar. "Chile is the largest market for utility scale projects and we are continuously promoting our highest-quality modules in order to support the development of renewable energies in Chile and across Latin America. The PV plant equipped with our bifacial modules has already generated one of the lowest LCOE and is able to compete with traditional energy sources. We are expecting to sell more bifacial modules in the coming few months across the region."

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, and other countries and regions. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain, with an integrated annual capacity of 17.5 GW for mono wafers, 10.6 GW for solar cells, and 16 GW for solar modules, as of March 31, 2020.

JinkoSolar has over 15,000 employees across its 7 productions facilities globally, 14 overseas subsidiaries in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, United States, Mexico, Brazil, Chile and Australia, and global sales teams in China, United Kingdom, France, Spain, Bulgaria, Greece, Ukraine, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Morocco, Kenya, South Africa, Costa Rica, Colombia, Panama, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Vietnam, Poland and Argentina.

To find out more, please see: www.jinkosolar.com

