Jinmao China Hotel Investments and Management : NOTICE OF COURT MEETING OF HOLDER OF SCHEME ORDINARY SHARES

Jinmao Hotel

金茂酒店

(As constituted pursuant to a deed of trust on 13 June 2014 under the laws of Hong Kong,

the trustee of which is Jinmao (China) Investments Manager Limited)

and

Jinmao (China) Hotel Investments and Management Limited

金 茂 (中國)酒店投 資 管 理 有 限 公 司

(Registered in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 06139)

IN THE GRAND COURT OF THE CAYMAN ISLANDS

FINANCIAL SERVICES DIVISION

Cause No. FSD 170 OF 2020 (CRJ)

IN THE MATTER OF SECTIONS 15 AND 86 OF THE COMPANIES LAW (2020 REVISION) (AS AMENDED)

AND IN THE MATTER OF THE GRAND COURT RULES 1995 ORDER 102

AND IN THE MATTER OF JINMAO (CHINA) HOTEL INVESTMENTS AND MANAGEMENT LIMITED

NOTICE OF COURT MEETING

OF HOLDER OF

SCHEME ORDINARY SHARES

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, by an order dated on or about 13 August 2020 (the "Order") made in the above matter, the Grand Court of the Cayman Islands (the "Court") has directed a meeting (the "Court Meeting") to be convened of the holder(s) of Scheme Ordinary Shares (as defined in the Scheme of Arrangement hereinafter mentioned) for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, approving, with or without modification(s), a scheme of arrangement (the "Scheme of Arrangement") proposed to be made between Jinmao (China) Hotel Investments and Management Limited (the "Company") and the holder of the Scheme Ordinary Shares (as defined in the Scheme of Arrangement) and that the Court Meeting will be held at Salon I-IV, Mezzanine Floor, Grand Hyatt Hong Kong, 1 Harbour Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong on Thursday, 10 September 2020 at 11:00 a.m. (Hong Kong time) at which place and time all holder(s) of Scheme Ordinary Shares are invited to attend.