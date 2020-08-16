Jinmao China Hotel Investments and Management : NOTICE OF COURT MEETING OF HOLDER OF SCHEME ORDINARY SHARES
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
Jinmao Hotel
金茂酒店
(As constituted pursuant to a deed of trust on 13 June 2014 under the laws of Hong Kong,
the trustee of which is Jinmao (China) Investments Manager Limited)
and
Jinmao (China) Hotel Investments and Management Limited
金 茂 (中國)酒店投 資 管 理 有 限 公 司
(Registered in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 06139)
IN THE GRAND COURT OF THE CAYMAN ISLANDS
FINANCIAL SERVICES DIVISION
Cause No. FSD 170 OF 2020 (CRJ)
IN THE MATTER OF SECTIONS 15 AND 86 OF THE COMPANIES LAW (2020 REVISION) (AS AMENDED)
AND IN THE MATTER OF THE GRAND COURT RULES 1995 ORDER 102
AND IN THE MATTER OF JINMAO (CHINA) HOTEL INVESTMENTS AND MANAGEMENT LIMITED
NOTICE OF COURT MEETING
OF HOLDER OF
SCHEME ORDINARY SHARES
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, by an order dated on or about 13 August 2020 (the "Order") made in the above matter, the Grand Court of the Cayman Islands (the "Court") has directed a meeting (the "Court Meeting") to be convened of the holder(s) of Scheme Ordinary Shares (as defined in the Scheme of Arrangement hereinafter mentioned) for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, approving, with or without modification(s), a scheme of arrangement (the "Scheme of Arrangement") proposed to be made between Jinmao (China) Hotel Investments and Management Limited (the "Company") and the holder of the Scheme Ordinary Shares (as defined in the Scheme of Arrangement) and that the Court Meeting will be held at Salon I-IV, Mezzanine Floor, Grand Hyatt Hong Kong, 1 Harbour Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong on Thursday, 10 September 2020 at 11:00 a.m. (Hong Kong time) at which place and time all holder(s) of Scheme Ordinary Shares are invited to attend.
A copy of the Scheme of Arrangement and a copy of an explanatory statement explaining the effect of the Scheme of Arrangement are incorporated in the composite scheme document of which this Notice forms part. A copy of the composite scheme document can also be obtained by the holder(s) of the Scheme Ordinary Shares from the Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office of the Company, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong.
The holder(s) of Scheme Ordinary Shares may vote in person, or by corporate representative, at the Court Meeting or they may appoint another person (who must be an individual), whether a member of the Company or not, to attend, speak and vote in their stead. As the Trustee-Manager will attend the Court Meeting of Scheme Ordinary Shareholder by corporate representative, no proxy form will be provided.
By the Order, the Court has appointed Tse Yung Hoi, a director of the Company, or failing him, any other director of the Company as at the date of the Court Meeting, or failing which, Chan Shan Shan Janette (being a person so nominated by the board of directors of the Company) to act as the chairman of the Court Meeting and has directed the chairman of the Court Meeting to report the results of the Court Meeting to the Court.
The Scheme of Arrangement will be subject to a subsequent application seeking the sanction of the Court.
By Order of the Court
Jinmao (China) Hotel and Investments Management Limited
LI Congrui
Chairman of the board of the Company
Hong Kong, 17 August 2020
Registered Office
Principal Place of Business in Hong Kong
Cricket Square
Rooms 4702-03, 47th Floor, Office Tower
Hutchins Drive
Convention Plaza, No. 1 Harbour Road
P.O. Box 2681
Wanchai, Hong Kong
Grand Cayman
KY1-1111
Cayman Islands
Notes:
Unless defined herein, terms in this notice shall have the meaning ascribed to it as stated in the composite scheme document dated 17 August 2020.
Voting at the Court Meeting will be taken by poll as required under the Listing Rules and the Takeovers Code.
The register of members of the Company maintained in the Cayman Islands will be closed from 7 September 2020 to 10 September 2020 (both days inclusive) and during such period no transfer of Shares will be registered.
As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Trustee-Manager and the Company are Mr. LI Congrui (Chairman), Mr. ZHANG Hui and Mr. JIANG Nan as non-executive directors; Mr. TANG Yong as executive director and Chief Executive Officer; and Dr. CHEN Jieping, Dr. XIN Tao and Mr. TSE Yung Hoi as independent non-executive directors.
