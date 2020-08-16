Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Jinmao (China) Hotel Investments and Management Limited    6139   HK0000204385

JINMAO (CHINA) HOTEL INVESTMENTS AND MAN

(6139)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jinmao China Hotel Investments and Management : NOTICE OF COURT MEETING OF HOLDER OF SCHEME ORDINARY SHARES

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/16/2020 | 06:23am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Jinmao Hotel

金茂酒店

(As constituted pursuant to a deed of trust on 13 June 2014 under the laws of Hong Kong,

the trustee of which is Jinmao (China) Investments Manager Limited)

and

Jinmao (China) Hotel Investments and Management Limited

金 茂 (中國)酒店投 資 管 理 有 限 公 司

(Registered in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 06139)

IN THE GRAND COURT OF THE CAYMAN ISLANDS

FINANCIAL SERVICES DIVISION

Cause No. FSD 170 OF 2020 (CRJ)

IN THE MATTER OF SECTIONS 15 AND 86 OF THE COMPANIES LAW (2020 REVISION) (AS AMENDED)

AND IN THE MATTER OF THE GRAND COURT RULES 1995 ORDER 102

AND IN THE MATTER OF JINMAO (CHINA) HOTEL INVESTMENTS AND MANAGEMENT LIMITED

NOTICE OF COURT MEETING

OF HOLDER OF

SCHEME ORDINARY SHARES

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, by an order dated on or about 13 August 2020 (the "Order") made in the above matter, the Grand Court of the Cayman Islands (the "Court") has directed a meeting (the "Court Meeting") to be convened of the holder(s) of Scheme Ordinary Shares (as defined in the Scheme of Arrangement hereinafter mentioned) for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, approving, with or without modification(s), a scheme of arrangement (the "Scheme of Arrangement") proposed to be made between Jinmao (China) Hotel Investments and Management Limited (the "Company") and the holder of the Scheme Ordinary Shares (as defined in the Scheme of Arrangement) and that the Court Meeting will be held at Salon I-IV, Mezzanine Floor, Grand Hyatt Hong Kong, 1 Harbour Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong on Thursday, 10 September 2020 at 11:00 a.m. (Hong Kong time) at which place and time all holder(s) of Scheme Ordinary Shares are invited to attend.

- 1 -

A copy of the Scheme of Arrangement and a copy of an explanatory statement explaining the effect of the Scheme of Arrangement are incorporated in the composite scheme document of which this Notice forms part. A copy of the composite scheme document can also be obtained by the holder(s) of the Scheme Ordinary Shares from the Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office of the Company, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong.

The holder(s) of Scheme Ordinary Shares may vote in person, or by corporate representative, at the Court Meeting or they may appoint another person (who must be an individual), whether a member of the Company or not, to attend, speak and vote in their stead. As the Trustee-Manager will attend the Court Meeting of Scheme Ordinary Shareholder by corporate representative, no proxy form will be provided.

By the Order, the Court has appointed Tse Yung Hoi, a director of the Company, or failing him, any other director of the Company as at the date of the Court Meeting, or failing which, Chan Shan Shan Janette (being a person so nominated by the board of directors of the Company) to act as the chairman of the Court Meeting and has directed the chairman of the Court Meeting to report the results of the Court Meeting to the Court.

The Scheme of Arrangement will be subject to a subsequent application seeking the sanction of the Court.

By Order of the Court

Jinmao (China) Hotel and Investments Management Limited

LI Congrui

Chairman of the board of the Company

Hong Kong, 17 August 2020

Registered Office

Principal Place of Business in Hong Kong

Cricket Square

Rooms 4702-03, 47th Floor, Office Tower

Hutchins Drive

Convention Plaza, No. 1 Harbour Road

P.O. Box 2681

Wanchai, Hong Kong

Grand Cayman

KY1-1111

Cayman Islands

Notes:

  1. Unless defined herein, terms in this notice shall have the meaning ascribed to it as stated in the composite scheme document dated 17 August 2020.
  2. Voting at the Court Meeting will be taken by poll as required under the Listing Rules and the Takeovers Code.
  3. The register of members of the Company maintained in the Cayman Islands will be closed from 7 September 2020 to 10 September 2020 (both days inclusive) and during such period no transfer of Shares will be registered.

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Trustee-Manager and the Company are Mr. LI Congrui (Chairman), Mr. ZHANG Hui and Mr. JIANG Nan as non-executive directors; Mr. TANG Yong as executive director and Chief Executive Officer; and Dr. CHEN Jieping, Dr. XIN Tao and Mr. TSE Yung Hoi as independent non-executive directors.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Jinmao China Hotel Investments and Management Ltd. published this content on 16 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2020 10:22:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about JINMAO (CHINA) HOTEL INVES
06:43aJINMAO CHINA HOTEL INVESTMENTS AND M : White form of proxy for use at the extrao..
PU
06:38aJINMAO CHINA HOTEL INVESTMENTS AND M : Pink combined form of proxy for the unith..
PU
06:33aJINMAO CHINA HOTEL INVESTMENTS AND M : Notice of extraordinary general meeting
PU
06:28aJINMAO CHINA HOTEL INVESTMENTS AND M : Notice of court meeting of holder(s) of s..
PU
06:23aJINMAO CHINA HOTEL INVESTMENTS AND M : Notice of court meeting of holder of sche..
PU
06:18aJINMAO CHINA HOTEL INVESTMENTS AND M : Notice of unitholders meeting
PU
03/09JINMAO CHINA HOTEL INVESTMENTS AND M : Date of board meetings
PU
02/26JINMAO CHINA HOTEL INVESTMENTS AND M : Announcement made pursuant to rule 13.18 ..
PU
02/18JINMAO CHINA HOTEL INVESTMENTS AND M : Announcement completion of issue of the s..
PU
02/14JINMAO CHINA HOTEL INVESTMENTS AND M : Announcement proposed issue of super & sh..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 880 M 243 M 243 M
Net income 2020 294 M 38,0 M 38,0 M
Net Debt 2020 7 325 M 945 M 945 M
P/E ratio 2020 103x
Yield 2020 5,00%
Capitalization 9 240 M 1 192 M 1 192 M
EV / Sales 2020 8,81x
EV / Sales 2021 5,74x
Nbr of Employees 3 412
Free-Float 16,0%
Chart JINMAO (CHINA) HOTEL INVESTMENTS AND MANAGEMENT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Jinmao (China) Hotel Investments and Management Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JINMAO (CHINA) HOTEL INVES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 3,35 HKD
Last Close Price 4,62 HKD
Spread / Highest target -19,9%
Spread / Average Target -27,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yong Tang Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Cong Rui Li Chairman
Run Hong Zhang Head-Finance
Hui Zhang Non-Executive Director
Nan Jiang Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JINMAO (CHINA) HOTEL INVESTMENTS AND MANAGEMENT LIMITED15.50%1 192
WHITBREAD PLC-41.30%6 432
SHANGHAI JIN JIANG INTERNATIONAL HOTELS DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.-11.95%5 515
CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC.-8.38%5 219
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.-19.17%4 730
SHANGRI-LA ASIA LIMITED-23.83%2 856
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group