Jinmao China Hotel Investments and Management : NOTICE OF COURT MEETING OF HOLDER(S) OF SCHEME PREFERENCE SHARES

A copy of the Scheme of Arrangement and a copy of an explanatory statement explaining the effect of the Scheme of Arrangement are incorporated in the composite scheme document of which this Notice forms part. A copy of the composite scheme document can also be obtained by the holder(s) of Scheme Preference Shares from the Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office of the Company, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong.

Holder(s) of Scheme Preference Shares may vote in person, or by corporate representative, at the Court Meeting or they may appoint another person (who must be an individual), whether a member of the Company or not, to attend, speak and vote in their stead. A Pink combined form of proxy for use at the Unitholders Meeting and the Court Meeting (or any adjournment thereof) is enclosed. Completion and return of the Pink combined form of proxy will not prevent a holder(s) of the Scheme Units and Scheme Preference Shares from attending and voting at the Unitholders Meeting and the Court Meeting, or any adjournment thereof, in person if he/she wishes to do so and in such event, the Pink combined form of proxy previously submitted shall be deemed to have been revoked by operation of law.

In the case of holder(s) of Scheme Preference Shares jointly holding preference shares of HK$0.0005 par value each in the share capital of the Company (the "Preference Share(s)"), any one of such persons may vote at the Court Meeting, either personally, by corporate representative or by proxy, in respect of such Preference Share(s) as if he/she was solely entitled thereto. However, if more than one of such joint holders be present at the Court Meeting personally, by corporate representative or by proxy, that one of the said persons so present being the most or, as the case may be, the more senior shall alone be entitled to vote in respect of the relevant joint holding. For this purpose, seniority shall be determined by reference to the order in which the names of the joint holders stand on the register of members of the Company in respect of such joint holding of Preference Share(s), the first named holder(s) of Scheme Preference Shares being the senior.

It is requested that the duly completed Pink combined form of proxy be deposited at the Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office of the Company in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong not later than 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, 8 September 2020. If the Pink combined form of proxy in respect of the Unitholders Meeting and Court Meeting of Scheme Preference Shareholders is not lodged, it may also be handed to the Chairman of the Unitholders Meeting at the Unitholders Meeting (who shall have absolute discretion whether or not to accept it).

By the Order, the Court has appointed Tse Yung Hoi, a director of the Company, or failing him, any other director of the Company as at the date of the Court Meeting, or failing which, Chan Shan Shan Janette (being a person so nominated by the board of directors of the Company) to act as the chairman of the Court Meeting and has directed the chairman of the Court Meeting to report the results of the Court Meeting to the Court.

The Scheme of Arrangement will be subject to a subsequent application seeking the sanction of the Court.

