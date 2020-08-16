Jinmao China Hotel Investments and Management : NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Jinmao Hotel

金茂酒店

(As constituted pursuant to a deed of trust on 13 June 2014 under the laws of Hong Kong,

the trustee of which is Jinmao (China) Investments Manager Limited)

and

Jinmao (China) Hotel Investments and Management Limited

金 茂 (中國)酒店投 資 管 理 有 限 公 司

(Registered in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 06139)

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of Jinmao Hotel (the "Trust") and Jinmao (China) Hotel Investments and Management Limited (the "Company"), as convened by Jinmao (China) Investments Manager Limited (the "Trustee-Manager") and the Company, will be held at Salon I-IV, Mezzanine Floor, Grand Hyatt Hong Kong, 1 Harbour Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong on 10 September 2020 at 12:00 p.m. (or as soon as after the conclusion or the adjournment of the Unitholders Meeting and the Court Meetings (as defined in the Scheme of Arrangement hereinafter mentioned) convened at the direction of the Grand Court of the Cayman Islands for the same day and place), for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the following resolutions:

SPECIAL RESOLUTION

1. "THAT