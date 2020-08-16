Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Jinmao (China) Hotel Investments and Management Limited    6139   HK0000204385

JINMAO (CHINA) HOTEL INVESTMENTS AND MAN

(6139)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jinmao China Hotel Investments and Management : NOTICE OF UNITHOLDERS MEETING

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/16/2020 | 06:18am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Jinmao Hotel

金茂酒店

(As constituted pursuant to a deed of trust on 13 June 2014 under the laws of Hong Kong,

the trustee of which is Jinmao (China) Investments Manager Limited)

and

Jinmao (China) Hotel Investments and Management Limited

金 茂 (中國)酒店投 資 管 理 有 限 公 司

(Registered in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 06139)

NOTICE OF UNITHOLDERS MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the unitholders meeting (the "Unitholders Meeting") of Jinmao Hotel (the "Trust") and Jinmao (China) Hotel Investments and Management Limited (the "Company"), as convened by Jinmao (China) Investments Manager Limited (the "Trustee-Manager") and the Company, will be convened for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, approving, with or without modification(s), a Proposal (the "Proposal") proposed to be made between the Trust and the Company and the holder(s) of the Scheme Share Stapled Units (as defined in the Scheme of Arrangement) and that the Unitholders Meeting of holder(s) of Units (other than those held by the Offeror) (the "Scheme Units") will be held at Salon I-IV, Mezzanine Floor, Grand Hyatt Hong Kong, 1 Harbour Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong on Thursday, 10 September 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (Hong Kong time) at which place and time all holder(s) of Scheme Units are invited to attend.

A copy of the scheme of arrangement (the "Scheme of Arrangement") about the Proposal and a copy of an explanatory statement explaining the effect of Proposal (including the Scheme of Arrangement) are incorporated in the composite scheme document of which this Notice forms part. A copy of the composite scheme document can also be obtained by the holder(s) of the Scheme Units from the Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office of the Company, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong.

The holder(s) of Scheme Units may vote in person, or by corporate representative, at the Unitholders Meeting or they may appoint another person (who must be an individual), whether a member of the Company or not, to attend, speak and vote in their stead. A Pink combined form of proxy for use at the Unitholders Meeting and the Court Meeting of Scheme Preference Shareholders (or any adjournment thereof) is enclosed. Completion and return of the Pink combined form of proxy will not prevent a holder(s) of the Scheme Units and Scheme Preference Shares from attending and voting at the Unitholders Meeting and the Court Meeting

- 1 -

of Scheme Preference Shareholders, or any adjournment thereof, in person if he/she wishes to do so and in such event, the Pink combined form of proxy previously submitted shall be deemed to have been revoked by operation of law.

It is requested that the duly completed Pink combined form of proxy be deposited at the Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office of the Company in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong not later than 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, 8 September 2020.

The Trustee-Manager and the Company have appointed Tse Yung Hoi, or failing him, any director of the Company, or failing which, any person as nominated according to the Trust Deed, to act as the chairman of the Unitholders Meeting and have directed the chairman of the Unitholders Meeting to report the results of the Unitholders Meeting to the Court Meeting of Scheme Preference Shareholders.

The Scheme of Arrangement will be subject to a subsequent application seeking the sanction of the Court.

By Order of the boards of

Jinmao (China) Investments Manager Limited

and

Jinmao (China) Hotel and Investments Management Limited

LI Congrui

Chairman of the boards of the Company and Trustee-Manager

Hong Kong, 17 August 2020

Registered Office

Principal Place of Business of the Company

Cricket Square

in Hong Kong

Hutchins Drive

Rooms 4702-03, 47th Floor, Office Tower

P.O. Box 2681

Convention Plaza, No. 1 Harbour Road

Grand Cayman

Wanchai, Hong Kong

KY1-1111

Cayman Islands

Registered Office of the Trustee-Manager

Rooms 4702-03, 47th Floor, Office Tower

Convention Plaza, No. 1 Harbour Road

Wanchai, Hong Kong

Notes:

  1. Unless defined herein, terms in this notice shall have the meaning ascribed to it as stated in the composite scheme document dated 17 August 2020.
  2. A holder(s) of Scheme Unit entitled to attend and vote at the Unitholders Meeting is entitled to appoint one, and if such holder(s) of Scheme Units is the holder of two or more Units, more than one proxy to attend and vote instead of him. A proxy need not be a member of the Jinmao Hotel and the Company, but must attend the Unitholders Meeting in person to represent him.

- 2 -

  1. A Pink combined form of proxy for use at the Unitholders Meeting and the Court Meeting of Scheme Preference Shareholders (or any adjournment thereof) is enclosed.
  2. In order to be valid, the Pink combined form of proxy, together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a certified copy thereof, in respect of the Unitholders Meeting and the Court Meeting of Scheme Preference Shareholders should be completed and signed in accordance with the instructions printed on it and should be lodged with Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, as soon as possible but in any event no later than 10:00 a.m. on 8 September 2020. The Pink combined form of proxy for use at the Unitholders Meeting and the Court Meeting of Scheme Preference Shareholders may be handed to the Chairman of the Unitholders Meeting at the Unitholders Meeting (who shall have absolute discretion whether or not to accept it). Completion and return of the relevant forms of proxy for the Unitholders Meeting and the Court Meeting of Scheme Preference Shareholders will not preclude a holder of Scheme Units and holder of Scheme Preference Shares from attending the relevant meeting and voting in person. In such event, the relevant form of proxy returned will be deemed to have been revoked.
  3. In the case of joint holder(s) of Scheme Units, the vote of the senior who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, will be accepted to the exclusion of the vote(s) of the other joint holder(s) and, for this purpose, seniority will be determined by the order in which the names stand in the register of the Unitholders maintained according to the Trust Deed.
  4. Voting at the Unitholders Meeting will be taken by poll as required under the Listing Rules and the Takeovers Code.
  5. The register of Unitholders maintained according to clause 10.1 of the Trust Deed will be closed from 7 September 2020 to 10 September 2020 (both days inclusive) and during such period no transfer of Units will be registered. In order to be entitled to attend and vote at the Unitholders Meeting, all transfers accompanied by the relevant certificates of the Share Stapled Units must be lodged with the Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office of the Company, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong not later than 4:30 p.m. on 4 September 2020.
  6. In order to facilitate the prevention and control of the spread of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic and to safeguard the health and safety of the Unitholders, the Trustee-Manager and the Company encourage the Unitholders to consider appointing the chairman of the Unitholders Meeting as his/her/its proxy to vote on the relevant resolution at the Unitholders Meeting as an alternative to attending the Unitholders Meeting in person.

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Trustee-Manager and the Company are Mr. LI Congrui (Chairman), Mr. ZHANG Hui and Mr. JIANG Nan as non-executive directors; Mr. TANG Yong as executive director and Chief Executive Officer; and Dr. CHEN Jieping, Dr. XIN Tao and Mr. TSE Yung Hoi as independent non-executive directors.

- 3 -

Disclaimer

Jinmao China Hotel Investments and Management Ltd. published this content on 16 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2020 10:17:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about JINMAO (CHINA) HOTEL INVES
06:43aJINMAO CHINA HOTEL INVESTMENTS AND M : White form of proxy for use at the extrao..
PU
06:38aJINMAO CHINA HOTEL INVESTMENTS AND M : Pink combined form of proxy for the unith..
PU
06:33aJINMAO CHINA HOTEL INVESTMENTS AND M : Notice of extraordinary general meeting
PU
06:28aJINMAO CHINA HOTEL INVESTMENTS AND M : Notice of court meeting of holder(s) of s..
PU
06:23aJINMAO CHINA HOTEL INVESTMENTS AND M : Notice of court meeting of holder of sche..
PU
06:18aJINMAO CHINA HOTEL INVESTMENTS AND M : Notice of unitholders meeting
PU
03/09JINMAO CHINA HOTEL INVESTMENTS AND M : Date of board meetings
PU
02/26JINMAO CHINA HOTEL INVESTMENTS AND M : Announcement made pursuant to rule 13.18 ..
PU
02/18JINMAO CHINA HOTEL INVESTMENTS AND M : Announcement completion of issue of the s..
PU
02/14JINMAO CHINA HOTEL INVESTMENTS AND M : Announcement proposed issue of super & sh..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 880 M 243 M 243 M
Net income 2020 294 M 38,0 M 38,0 M
Net Debt 2020 7 325 M 945 M 945 M
P/E ratio 2020 103x
Yield 2020 5,00%
Capitalization 9 240 M 1 192 M 1 192 M
EV / Sales 2020 8,81x
EV / Sales 2021 5,74x
Nbr of Employees 3 412
Free-Float 16,0%
Chart JINMAO (CHINA) HOTEL INVESTMENTS AND MANAGEMENT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Jinmao (China) Hotel Investments and Management Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JINMAO (CHINA) HOTEL INVES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 3,35 HKD
Last Close Price 4,62 HKD
Spread / Highest target -19,9%
Spread / Average Target -27,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yong Tang Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Cong Rui Li Chairman
Run Hong Zhang Head-Finance
Hui Zhang Non-Executive Director
Nan Jiang Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JINMAO (CHINA) HOTEL INVESTMENTS AND MANAGEMENT LIMITED15.50%1 192
WHITBREAD PLC-41.30%6 432
SHANGHAI JIN JIANG INTERNATIONAL HOTELS DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.-11.95%5 515
CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC.-8.38%5 219
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.-19.17%4 730
SHANGRI-LA ASIA LIMITED-23.83%2 856
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group