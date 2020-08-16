Jinmao China Hotel Investments and Management : NOTICE OF UNITHOLDERS MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Jinmao Hotel

金茂酒店

(As constituted pursuant to a deed of trust on 13 June 2014 under the laws of Hong Kong,

the trustee of which is Jinmao (China) Investments Manager Limited)

and

Jinmao (China) Hotel Investments and Management Limited

金 茂 (中國)酒店投 資 管 理 有 限 公 司

(Registered in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 06139)

NOTICE OF UNITHOLDERS MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the unitholders meeting (the "Unitholders Meeting") of Jinmao Hotel (the "Trust") and Jinmao (China) Hotel Investments and Management Limited (the "Company"), as convened by Jinmao (China) Investments Manager Limited (the "Trustee-Manager") and the Company, will be convened for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, approving, with or without modification(s), a Proposal (the "Proposal") proposed to be made between the Trust and the Company and the holder(s) of the Scheme Share Stapled Units (as defined in the Scheme of Arrangement) and that the Unitholders Meeting of holder(s) of Units (other than those held by the Offeror) (the "Scheme Units") will be held at Salon I-IV, Mezzanine Floor, Grand Hyatt Hong Kong, 1 Harbour Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong on Thursday, 10 September 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (Hong Kong time) at which place and time all holder(s) of Scheme Units are invited to attend.

A copy of the scheme of arrangement (the "Scheme of Arrangement") about the Proposal and a copy of an explanatory statement explaining the effect of Proposal (including the Scheme of Arrangement) are incorporated in the composite scheme document of which this Notice forms part. A copy of the composite scheme document can also be obtained by the holder(s) of the Scheme Units from the Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office of the Company, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong.

The holder(s) of Scheme Units may vote in person, or by corporate representative, at the Unitholders Meeting or they may appoint another person (who must be an individual), whether a member of the Company or not, to attend, speak and vote in their stead. A Pink combined form of proxy for use at the Unitholders Meeting and the Court Meeting of Scheme Preference Shareholders (or any adjournment thereof) is enclosed. Completion and return of the Pink combined form of proxy will not prevent a holder(s) of the Scheme Units and Scheme Preference Shares from attending and voting at the Unitholders Meeting and the Court Meeting