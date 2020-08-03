Jintai Energy : PLACING OF NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE COMPLETION ANNOUNCEMENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

JINTAI ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED

金 泰 能 源 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2728)

PLACING OF NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

COMPLETION ANNOUNCEMENT

Reference is made to the announcement dated 24 June 2020 (the ''Announcement'') and the supplemental announcement dated 2 July 2020 of Jinatai Energy Holding Limited (the ''Company'') in respect of the Subscription.

Unless otherwise defined, terms used in this announcement shall have the same meaning as those defined in the Announcement.

COMPLETION OF THE SUBSCRIPTION

The Board is pleased to announce that the conditions of the Subscription have been fulfilled and completion of the Subscription took place on 3 August 2020. Pursuant to the Subscription Agreement, 742,503,480 Subscription Shares, representing approximately 16.67% of the issued share capital of the Company as enlarged by the Subscription Shares, have been successfully subscribed by the Subscriber at the Subscription Price of HK$0.128 per Subscription Share.

The gross proceeds from the Subscription are HK$95,040,400. The net proceeds, after deducting all relevant costs and expenses, are approximately HK$94,840,000. Details of the use of the proceeds are set out in the Announcement.