JINTAI ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED

(2728)
  Report
Jintai Energy : PLACING OF NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE COMPLETION ANNOUNCEMENT

08/03/2020 | 10:27am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

JINTAI ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED

金 泰 能 源 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2728)

PLACING OF NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

COMPLETION ANNOUNCEMENT

Reference is made to the announcement dated 24 June 2020 (the ''Announcement'') and the supplemental announcement dated 2 July 2020 of Jinatai Energy Holding Limited (the ''Company'') in respect of the Subscription.

Unless otherwise defined, terms used in this announcement shall have the same meaning as those defined in the Announcement.

COMPLETION OF THE SUBSCRIPTION

The Board is pleased to announce that the conditions of the Subscription have been fulfilled and completion of the Subscription took place on 3 August 2020. Pursuant to the Subscription Agreement, 742,503,480 Subscription Shares, representing approximately 16.67% of the issued share capital of the Company as enlarged by the Subscription Shares, have been successfully subscribed by the Subscriber at the Subscription Price of HK$0.128 per Subscription Share.

The gross proceeds from the Subscription are HK$95,040,400. The net proceeds, after deducting all relevant costs and expenses, are approximately HK$94,840,000. Details of the use of the proceeds are set out in the Announcement.

- 1 -

CHANGE OF THE SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE

The shareholding structures as at (i) the date of the Announcement, (ii) immediately after the completion of the Subscription and (iii) upon completion of the Subscription and full conversion of the convertible notes issued on 17 July 2019 into conversion shares (assuming there is no other change in the shareholding structure) are as follows:

Shareholding upon completion

of the Subscription and full

Shareholding immediately

conversion of the convertible

Shareholding as at the date of

upon completion of

notes issued on 17 July 2019

the Announcement

the Subscription

into conversion shares

Approximately

Approximately

Approximately

Number of

% of Shares in

Number of

% of Shares in

Number of

% of Shares in

shares held

issue

shares held

issue

shares held

issue

Mr. Lin Caihuo

928,284,839

25.00%

928,284,839

20.84%

928,284,839

18.35%

Oriental Gold Honour Joy

International Holdings

Limited

892,768,273

24.05%

892,768,273

20.04%

892,768,273

17.65%

Mr. Chen Jinle

Nil

Nil

9,020,000

0.20%

9,020,000

0.18%

Mr. Yuan Hongbing

4,000

0.0001%

792,000

0.02%

792,000

0.02%

The Subscriber

Nil

Nil

742,503,480

16.67%

742,503,480

14.68%

Super Wise International

Investment Limited

540,000,000

14.55%

540,000,000

12.12%

540,000,000

10.68%

Win Win International

Strategic Investment Funds

SPC

0

0

0

0

603,004,929

11.92%

Other public Shareholders

1,351,460,296

36.40%

1,341,652,296

30.11%

1,341,652,296

26.52%

Total

3,712,517,408

100%

4,455,020,888

100%

5,058,025,817

100%

PUBLIC FLOAT

The Company will be able to comply with the public float requirement under the Listing Rules immediately after completion of the Subscription.

By Order of the Board

Jintai Energy Holdings Limited

Yuan Hongbing

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 3 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Company has three executive Directors, namely Mr. Chen Jinle (Chairman), Mr. Lin Caihuo and Mr. Yuan Hongbing, one non-executive Director, namely Mr. Wang Shoulei, and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Tche Heng Hou Kevin, Mr. Gao Han and Mr. Mak Tin Sang.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Yuhua Energy Holdings Ltd. published this content on 03 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2020 14:26:07 UTC
