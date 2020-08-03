Jintai Energy : PLACING OF NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE COMPLETION ANNOUNCEMENT
08/03/2020 | 10:27am EDT
JINTAI ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED
金 泰 能 源 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 2728)
PLACING OF NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE
COMPLETION ANNOUNCEMENT
Reference is made to the announcement dated 24 June 2020 (the ''Announcement'') and the supplemental announcement dated 2 July 2020 of Jinatai Energy Holding Limited (the ''Company'') in respect of the Subscription.
Unless otherwise defined, terms used in this announcement shall have the same meaning as those defined in the Announcement.
COMPLETION OF THE SUBSCRIPTION
The Board is pleased to announce that the conditions of the Subscription have been fulfilled and completion of the Subscription took place on 3 August 2020. Pursuant to the Subscription Agreement, 742,503,480 Subscription Shares, representing approximately 16.67% of the issued share capital of the Company as enlarged by the Subscription Shares, have been successfully subscribed by the Subscriber at the Subscription Price of HK$0.128 per Subscription Share.
The gross proceeds from the Subscription are HK$95,040,400. The net proceeds, after deducting all relevant costs and expenses, are approximately HK$94,840,000. Details of the use of the proceeds are set out in the Announcement.
CHANGE OF THE SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE
The shareholding structures as at (i) the date of the Announcement, (ii) immediately after the completion of the Subscription and (iii) upon completion of the Subscription and full conversion of the convertible notes issued on 17 July 2019 into conversion shares (assuming there is no other change in the shareholding structure) are as follows:
Shareholding upon completion
of the Subscription and full
Shareholding immediately
conversion of the convertible
Shareholding as at the date of
upon completion of
notes issued on 17 July 2019
the Announcement
the Subscription
into conversion shares
Approximately
Approximately
Approximately
Number of
% of Shares in
Number of
% of Shares in
Number of
% of Shares in
shares held
issue
shares held
issue
shares held
issue
Mr. Lin Caihuo
928,284,839
25.00%
928,284,839
20.84%
928,284,839
18.35%
Oriental Gold Honour Joy
International Holdings
Limited
892,768,273
24.05%
892,768,273
20.04%
892,768,273
17.65%
Mr. Chen Jinle
Nil
Nil
9,020,000
0.20%
9,020,000
0.18%
Mr. Yuan Hongbing
4,000
0.0001%
792,000
0.02%
792,000
0.02%
The Subscriber
Nil
Nil
742,503,480
16.67%
742,503,480
14.68%
Super Wise International
Investment Limited
540,000,000
14.55%
540,000,000
12.12%
540,000,000
10.68%
Win Win International
Strategic Investment Funds
SPC
0
0
0
0
603,004,929
11.92%
Other public Shareholders
1,351,460,296
36.40%
1,341,652,296
30.11%
1,341,652,296
26.52%
Total
3,712,517,408
100%
4,455,020,888
100%
5,058,025,817
100%
PUBLIC FLOAT
The Company will be able to comply with the public float requirement under the Listing Rules immediately after completion of the Subscription.
By Order of the Board
Jintai Energy Holdings Limited
Yuan Hongbing
Executive Director
Hong Kong, 3 August 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the Company has three executive Directors, namely Mr. Chen Jinle (Chairman), Mr. Lin Caihuo and Mr. Yuan Hongbing, one non-executive Director, namely Mr. Wang Shoulei, and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Tche Heng Hou Kevin, Mr. Gao Han and Mr. Mak Tin Sang.
