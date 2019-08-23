Log in
JKX OIL AND GAS PLC

(JKX)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 08/23 03:03:59 am
33 GBp   -4.62%
JKX OIL AND GAS : Directorate Changes
07/19JKX OIL AND GAS : IG142 test results
07/12JKX OIL AND GAS : Quarterly Operations Update
JKX Oil and Gas : Directorate Changes

08/23/2019 | 03:03am EDT

LEI: 213800AS2I1XUAGQ6F27

23rd August 2019

JKX Oil & Gas plc

('JKX' or 'the Company')

Directorate Changes

JKXannounces that, further to the earlier announcementof 22nd May 2019, Andrey Shtyrba and Christian Bukovics left the board on the expiry of their notice period at the close of 22nd August 2019.

The board currently consists of Michael Bakunenko and Viktor Gladun.

There is an active search process underway and the board are progressing discussions with shortlisted candidates in order to complete the formation of the board to be compliant with the UK Corporate Governance Code. It is a high priority and the Company will make further announcements on this matter as soon as is appropriate.

ENDS

JKX Oil & Gas plc +44 (0) 20 7323 4464

Ben Fraser, CFO

EM +44 (0) 20 7002 7860

Stuart Leasor, Jeroen van de Crommenacker

Disclaimer

JKX Oil & Gas plc published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 07:02:07 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 111 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 0,64x
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 70,7 M
Chart JKX OIL AND GAS PLC
Duration : Period :
JKX Oil and Gas PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JKX OIL AND GAS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,42  $
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Victor Gladun Chief Executive Officer
Hans Jochum Horn Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Benjamin Fraser Chief Financial Officer
Andrey Shtyrba Independent Non-Executive Director
Adrian John Geoffrey Coates Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JKX OIL AND GAS PLC-12.41%71
CNOOC LTD-5.43%66 027
CONOCOPHILLIPS-16.18%58 427
EOG RESOURCES INC.-13.42%44 815
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-27.18%40 305
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD-6.31%28 107
