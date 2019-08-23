JKX Oil and Gas : Directorate Changes

LEI: 213800AS2I1XUAGQ6F27
23rd August 2019
JKX Oil & Gas plc
('JKX' or 'the Company')
Directorate Changes
JKXannounces that, further to the earlier announcementof 22nd May 2019, Andrey Shtyrba and Christian Bukovics left the board on the expiry of their notice period at the close of 22nd August 2019.
The board currently consists of Michael Bakunenko and Viktor Gladun.
There is an active search process underway and the board are progressing discussions with shortlisted candidates in order to complete the formation of the board to be compliant with the UK Corporate Governance Code. It is a high priority and the Company will make further announcements on this matter as soon as is appropriate.
JKX Oil & Gas plc +44 (0) 20 7323 4464
Ben Fraser, CFO
EM +44 (0) 20 7002 7860
Stuart Leasor, Jeroen van de Crommenacker
Disclaimer
JKX Oil & Gas plc published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 07:02:07 UTC