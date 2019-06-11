Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  JKX Oil and Gas PLC    JKX   GB0004697420

JKX OIL AND GAS PLC

(JKX)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 06/10 11:35:21 am
41.9 GBp   -0.48%
02:28aJKX OIL AND GAS : Drilling Update
PU
05/30JKX OIL AND GAS : Board Update
PU
05/02JKX OIL AND GAS : Update on 2015 Poltava rental fee claims
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

JKX Oil and Gas : Drilling Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/11/2019 | 02:28am EDT

LEI: 213800AS2I1XUAGQ6F27

11 June 2019

JKX Oil & Gas plc

('JKX', the 'Company' or the 'Group')

Drilling Update

In Ukraine, NN81 has been successfully drilled to 1975m and tested on 31 May.The well is currently producing at 168 bpd of oil and 4 Mcmd of gas (191 boepd) with a water cut of 19% on a small choke. This is the third successful new well or sidetrack since approval of the 5 year field development plan. The rig has now spudded IG142, a follow-up well to the successful IG103 sidetrack.

In Russia, the second sidetrack of Well 5 has been drilled to the planned depth of 5,200m on 3 June and the completion is currently being run in hole.

ENDS

EM +44 (0) 20 7002 7860

Stuart Leasor, Jeroen van de Crommenacker

Disclaimer

JKX Oil & Gas plc published this content on 11 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2019 06:27:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JKX OIL AND GAS PLC
02:28aJKX OIL AND GAS : Drilling Update
PU
05/30JKX OIL AND GAS : Board Update
PU
05/10JKX OIL AND GAS : begins drilling new sidetrack in southern Russia
AQ
05/02JKX OIL AND GAS : Update on 2015 Poltava rental fee claims
PU
05/02JKX OIL AND GAS : WM3 initial test results
PU
04/19JKX OIL AND GAS : Sees Daily Production Rise by 11.6% in Q1 2019
AQ
04/18JKX OIL AND GAS : Update on 2015 Poltava rental fee claims
PU
04/18JKX OIL AND GAS : & Gas Production Rises In First Quarter As IG103 Bears Fruit
AQ
04/17JKX OIL AND GAS : Quarterly Operations Update
PU
04/08JKX OIL AND GAS : Publication of Annual Report 2018
PU
More news
Chart JKX OIL AND GAS PLC
Duration : Period :
JKX Oil and Gas PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JKX OIL AND GAS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Victor Gladun Chief Executive Officer
Hans Jochum Horn Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Benjamin Fraser Chief Financial Officer
Andrey Shtyrba Independent Non-Executive Director
Adrian John Geoffrey Coates Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JKX OIL AND GAS PLC6.08%94
CNOOC LTD4.93%72 416
CONOCOPHILLIPS-4.96%67 155
EOG RESOURCES INC.-2.30%48 138
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-21.96%36 885
ANADARKO PETROLEUM59.83%35 163
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About