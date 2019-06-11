JKX Oil and Gas : Drilling Update

LEI: 213800AS2I1XUAGQ6F27

11 June 2019

JKX Oil & Gas plc

('JKX', the 'Company' or the 'Group')

Drilling Update

In Ukraine, NN81 has been successfully drilled to 1975m and tested on 31 May.The well is currently producing at 168 bpd of oil and 4 Mcmd of gas (191 boepd) with a water cut of 19% on a small choke. This is the third successful new well or sidetrack since approval of the 5 year field development plan. The rig has now spudded IG142, a follow-up well to the successful IG103 sidetrack.

In Russia, the second sidetrack of Well 5 has been drilled to the planned depth of 5,200m on 3 June and the completion is currently being run in hole.

