JKX Oil and Gas : Ukraine production update

29 January 2019

JKX Oil & Gas plc ('JKX' or the 'Company')

Ukraine production update

Following the successful initial test rate of IG103 sidetrack, referred to in the recent Quarterly Operations update, the performance of the well continues to exceed expectations and as such production in Ukraine has averaged 5,129 boepd since the start of the year. This is significantly higher than the Q4 2018 average of 4,013 boepd.

Victor Gladun, CEO of PPC, JKX's operating subsidiary in Ukraine, is today presenting at the Ukrainian Gas E&P Forum in London. A copy of his presentation can be found at http://www.jkx.co.uk/investor-centre/investor-download-centre.aspx

