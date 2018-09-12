Log in
JKX OIL AND GAS PLC (JKX)
JKX Oil and Gas : Update on 2015 Poltava Rental Fee claims

09/12/2018 | 08:18am CEST

JKX Oil & Gas plc ('JKX' or the 'Company')

Update on 2015 Poltava Rental Fee claims

At the hearing of the Poltava Circuit Administrative Court held on 11 September 2018 in respect of one of the 2015 Poltava Petroleum Company ('PPC') Rental Fee claims, PPC filed a motion on the conduct of judicial tax expertise. The Court decided to provide time for the parties to assess the evidence of each opposing party.

This claim relates to additional tax liability and associated penalties of approximately UAH9m (USD0.3m).

The next hearing in this case is set down for 3 October 2018.

EM Communications +44 (0) 20 7002 7860

Stuart Leasor, Jeroen van de Crommenacker

Disclaimer

JKX Oil & Gas plc published this content on 12 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2018 06:17:08 UTC
