JKX OIL AND GAS PLC
JKX Oil and Gas : Update on 2015 Poltava Tax Cases

10/02/2018 | 02:37pm CEST

2 October 2018

JKX Oil & Gas plc ('JKX' or the 'Company')

Update on 2015 Poltava Tax Cases

In relation to one of the 2015 PCC Rental Fee claims, the Company has now been informed that a hearing has been set down for 16 October 2018.This claim relates to additional tax liability and associated penalties of approximately UAH73m (US$2.6m).

There are eight separate 2015 PPC Rental Fee claims totalling UAH575m (USD20.4m) in additional tax liabilities and associated penalties. A date has only been scheduled for one other claim, which relates to additional tax liability and associated penalties of approximately UAH9m (USD0.3m) and is scheduled for 3 October 2018. The amounts referred to do not include late payment interest.

EM Communications +44 (0) 20 7002 7860

Stuart Leasor, Jeroen van de Crommenacker

Disclaimer

JKX Oil & Gas plc published this content on 02 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2018 12:36:18 UTC
