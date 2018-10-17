JKX Oil and Gas : Update on 2015 Poltava Tax Cases

17 October 2018
JKX Oil & Gas plc ('JKX' or 'the Company')
Update on 2015 Poltava Tax Cases
In relation to one of the 2015 PPC Rental Fee claims, a hearing held on 16 October 2018 was adjourned to 8 November 2018 to enable the tax authorities to have further time to submit their objections against PPC`s motion on the conduct of tax economic expert evidence.
This claim relates to additional tax liability and associated penalties of approximately UAH 73m (USD 2.6m).
