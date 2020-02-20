Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  JKX Oil & Gas plc    JKX   GB0004697420

JKX OIL & GAS PLC

(JKX)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/19 11:35:12 am
27.4 GBp   --.--%
02:09aJKX OIL & GAS : becomes debt free and an executive change
PU
01/09JKX OIL & GAS : Quarterly Operations Update
PU
2019JKX OIL & GAS : Update
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

JKX Oil & Gas : becomes debt free and an executive change

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/20/2020 | 02:09am EST
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
JKX becomes debt free and an executive change
Released 07:00 20-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 5025D
JKX Oil & Gas PLC
20 February 2020

20 February 2020

JKX Oil & Gas plc

('JKX', the 'Company' or the 'Group')

JKX becomes debt free and an executive change

JKX Becomes Debt free:

JKX has made the final payment of $5,820,800.00 under the terms of its 2013 Guaranteed Unsubordinated Convertible Bonds ('the Bonds'), consisting of principal repayment of $5,440,000and accrued interest payment of $380,800.00. Following these payments the Bonds are fully redeemed and the Group is now debt free for the first time in ten years.

Mr. Charles Valceschini, Chairman of the Company, said 'This is a major milestone for the Company, removing a substantial capital and interest commitment and significantly improving the Company's financial resilience.'

Executive Change:

Ben Fraser, Group CFO, has decided to leave the Company and pursue opportunities outside the upstream oil and gas sector. This will take effect on 31st March 2020 following the approval and issue of the 2019 Annual Report and Accounts.

Ben will hand over his responsibilities to Dmitry Poddubniy, who acted as Group CFO during 2017. Dmitry has extensive experience in the oil and gas sector and has acted as deputy CFO and CFO of Poltava Petroleum Company, JKX's major operating subsidiary, for the last 15 years.

Mr. Victor Gladun, Group CEO, said 'Ben leaves the Company debt free and returned to profit. I would like to thank Ben for his hard work and commitment and I wish him well in the future. I look forward to working with Dmitry in his new role to which he will bring his substantial financial, assurance and organisational experience. '

This announcement contains inside information as defined in EU Regulation No. 596/2014 and is in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of that Regulation.

ENDS

JKX Oil & Gas plc +44 (0) 20 7323 4464

Ben Fraser, CFO

EM Communications +44 (0) 20 7002 7860

Stuart Leasor, Jeroen van de Crommenacker


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
MSCKKCBBNBKDDBD
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



JKX becomes debt free and an executive change - RNS

Disclaimer

JKX Oil & Gas plc published this content on 20 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2020 07:06:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on JKX OIL & GAS PLC
02:09aJKX OIL & GAS : becomes debt free and an executive change
PU
01/09JKX OIL & GAS : Quarterly Operations Update
PU
2019JKX OIL & GAS : Update
PU
2019JKX OIL & GAS : 2nd 2015 Poltava rental fee claim closed for PPC
PU
2019JKX OIL & GAS : Quarterly Operations Update
PU
2019JKX OIL AND GAS : Board Committee Appointments
PU
2019JKX OIL AND GAS : Directorate Changes
PU
2019JKX OIL AND GAS : Directorate Changes
PU
2019JKX OIL AND GAS : IG142 test results
PU
2019JKX OIL AND GAS : Quarterly Operations Update
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 111 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 0,53x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,49x
Capitalization 59,0 M
Chart JKX OIL & GAS PLC
Duration : Period :
JKX Oil & Gas plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JKX OIL & GAS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,27  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Victor Gladun Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles Valceschini Chairman
Benjamin Fraser Chief Financial Officer
Mykhailo Bakunenko Non-Executive Director
Tony Alves Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JKX OIL & GAS PLC11.84%59
CNOOC LIMITED-6.79%68 975
CONOCOPHILLIPS-8.87%63 248
EOG RESOURCES INC.-7.74%43 359
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION0.85%37 126
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-7.60%35 012
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group