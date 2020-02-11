Log in
JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited    JLEN

JLEN ENVIRONMENTAL ASSETS GROUP LIMITED

(JLEN)
JLEN Environmental Assets : Restructuring of Investment Advisory Arrangements

02/11/2020
Regulatory Story
Jlen Environ - JLEN
Restructuring of Investment Advisory Arrangements
Released 07:02 11-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 5539C
Jlen Environmental Assets Grp
11 February 2020

11 February 2020

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited

Restructuring of Investment Advisory Arrangements

The Board of JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited ('JLEN' or the 'Company') announces that, following an internal restructuring at Foresight Group, Foresight Group LLP ('Foresight') has replaced Foresight Group CI Limited ('Foresight CI') as investment adviser to JLEN.

As announced by the Company on 5 June 2019, Foresight CI was appointed as investment adviser to JLEN with effect from 1 July 2019. Foresight CI appointed Foresight, an English law incorporated limited liability partnership that is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, as sub-investment adviser to provide investment advice to Foresight CI in respect of the Company.

This sub-investment advisory arrangement has now been terminated and the Company has entered into a new investment advisory agreement with Foresight (the 'New Investment Advisory Agreement'). The material terms and fees contained in the New Investment Advisory Agreement are the same as in the previous investment advisory agreement with Foresight CI. The team members providing investment advisory services to the Company will not change as a result of this restructuring.

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group

Chris Tanner

Chris Holmes

+44(0)20 7901 3559

Winterflood Securities Limited

Neil Langford

Chris Mills

+44(0)20 3100 0000

About JLEN

JLEN's investment policy is to invest in environmental infrastructure projects that have the benefit of long-term, predictable, wholly or partially inflation-linked cash flows supported by long-term contracts or stable regulatory frameworks.

Environmental Infrastructure is defined by the Company as infrastructure projects that utilise natural or waste resources or support more environmentally-friendly approaches to economic activity. This could involve the generation of renewable energy (including solar, wind, hydropower and biomass technologies), the supply and treatment of water, the treatment and processing of waste, and projects that promote energy efficiency.

JLEN's aim is to provide investors with an annual dividend that is sustainable and increases in line with inflation. The target dividend for the year to 31 March 2020 is 6.66 pence per share. The dividend is payable quarterly.

Further details of the Company can be found on its website www.jlen.com.

LEI: 213800JWJN54TFBMBI68

The content of this announcement has been prepared by and is the sole responsibility of the Company.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
APPKKKBQDBKBBBD
Restructuring of Investment Advisory Arrangements - RNS

Disclaimer

John Laing Environmental Assets Group Ltd. published this content on 11 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2020 07:07:03 UTC
