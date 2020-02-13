Log in
JMU : Announces Nasdaq Ticker Symbol Change to "MFH"

02/13/2020 | 06:01am EST

SHANGHAI, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JMU Limited (the "Company") (Nasdaq: MFH) today announced that the Company's ticker symbol on the Nasdaq Capital Market has changed to "MFH" from "JMU." Trading under the new ticker symbol began on Wednesday, February 12, 2020.

No actions are needed from the Company's current shareholders relative to the ticker symbol change.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "hope," "going forward," "intend," "ought to," "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "may," "might," "can," "could," "will," "would," "shall," "should," "is likely to" and the negative form of these words and other similar expressions. Among other things, statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations are or contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release and is based on assumptions that the Company believes to be reasonable as of this date, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Contact:

Xingyan Gao
JMU Limited
ir@ccjmu.com
Tel: +86 (021) 6015-1166, ext. 8904

For more information about JMU Limited, please visit: http://ir.ccjmu.com.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jmu-limited-announces-nasdaq-ticker-symbol-change-to-mfh-301004312.html

SOURCE JMU Ltd


© PRNewswire 2020
