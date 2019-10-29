John B Sanfilippo & Son : 10-29-19 Dividend

JOHN B. SANFILIPPO & SON, INC.

October 29, 2019

Board Declares Special Cash Dividend of $2.00 per share of Common Stock and

Elgin, IL, October 29, 2019 - John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBSS) (the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors (the "Board") declared a special cash dividend (the "Special Dividend") of $2.00 per share on all issued and outstanding shares of Common Stock of the Company and $2.00 per share on all issued and outstanding shares of Class A Common Stock of the Company. The total Special Dividend payment will be approximately $22.9 million.

The Special Dividend will be paid on December 10, 2019 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 26, 2019.

"We are pleased to announce a Special Dividend of $2.00 per share," stated Jeffrey T. Sanfilippo, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Our financial performance in fiscal 2019 and the first quarter of fiscal 2020 has provided us the opportunity to declare a second Special Dividend to be paid in fiscal 2020. These dividends, like our previous dividends, further reinforce our goal of creating long-term stockholder value through the responsible use of cash. Furthermore, these dividends would not be possible without the hard work and dedication of all our employees," Mr. Sanfilippo concluded.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. is a processor, packager, marketer and distributor of nut and dried fruit-based products that are sold under a variety of private brands and under the Company's Fisher®, Orchard Valley Harvest®, Squirrel Brand®, Southern Style Nuts® and Sunshine Country® brand names.

Michael Valentine, Chief Financial Officer (847) 214-4509

Frank Pellegrino, Senior Vice President and Treasurer (847) 214-4138

