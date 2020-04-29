Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc.    JBSS

JOHN B. SANFILIPPO & SON, INC.

(JBSS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

John B Sanfilippo & Son : 4-29-20 Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/29/2020 | 05:03pm EDT

JOHN B. SANFILIPPO & SON, INC.

NEWS RELEASE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 29, 2020

Board Declares Special Cash Dividend of $1.00 per share of Common Stock and

Class A Common Stock

Elgin, IL, April 29, 2020 - John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBSS) (the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors (the "Board") declared a special cash dividend (the "Special Dividend") of $1.00 per share on all issued and outstanding shares of Common Stock of the Company and $1.00 per share on all issued and outstanding shares of Class A Common Stock of the Company. The total Special Dividend payment will be approximately $11.6 million.

The Special Dividend will be paid on June 17, 2020 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 27, 2020.

"We are pleased to announce a Special Dividend of $1.00 per share," stated Jeffrey T. Sanfilippo, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Our financial performance for the first three quarters of fiscal 2020 has provided us the opportunity to declare a Special Dividend to be paid in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. These dividends, like our previous dividends, further reinforce our goal of creating long-term stockholder value through the responsible use of cash. Furthermore, these dividends would not be possible without the hard work and dedication of all our employees," Mr. Sanfilippo concluded.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. is a processor, packager, marketer and distributor of nut and dried fruit-based products that are sold under a variety of private brands and under the Company's Fisher®, Orchard Valley Harvest®, Squirrel Brand®, Southern Style Nuts® and Sunshine Country® brand names.

INVESTOR CONTACT

Michael Valentine, Chief Financial Officer (847) 214-4509

Frank Pellegrino, Senior Vice President and Treasurer (847) 214-4138

1

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking. These forward-looking statements may be generally identified by the use of forward-looking words and phrases such as "will", "intends", "may", "believes", "anticipates", "should" and "expects" and are based on the Company's current expectations or beliefs concerning future events and involve risks and uncertainties. Consequently, the Company's actual results could differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or other factors that affect the subject of these statements, except where expressly required to do so by law. Among the factors that could cause results to differ materially from current expectations are: (i) the risks associated with our vertically integrated model with respect to pecans, peanuts and walnuts; (ii) sales activity for the Company's products, such as a decline in sales to one or more key customers, or to customers generally, in some or all channels, a change in product mix to lower price products, a decline in sales of private brand products or changing consumer preferences; (iii) changes in the availability and costs of raw materials and the impact of fixed price commitments with customers; (iv) the ability to pass on price increases to customers if commodity costs rise and the potential for a negative impact on demand for, and sales of, our products from price increases; (v) the ability to measure and estimate bulk inventory, fluctuations in the value and quantity of the Company's nut inventories due to fluctuations in the market prices of nuts and bulk inventory estimation adjustments, respectively;

  1. the Company's ability to appropriately respond to, or lessen the negative impact of, competitive and pricing pressures; (vii) losses associated with product recalls, product contamination, food labeling or other food safety issues, or the potential for lost sales or product liability if customers lose confidence in the safety of the Company's products or in nuts or nut products in general, or are harmed as a result of using the Company's products; (viii) the ability of the Company to control expenses, such as transportation, compensation, medical and administrative expenses; (ix) the potential negative impact of government regulations and laws and regulations pertaining to food safety, such as the Food Safety Modernization Act; (x) uncertainty in economic conditions, including the potential for economic downturn particularly in light of the outbreak of COVID-19; (xi) the timing and occurrence (or nonoccurrence) of other transactions and events which may be subject to circumstances beyond the Company's control;
  1. the adverse effect of labor unrest or disputes, litigation and/or legal settlements, including potential unfavorable outcomes exceeding any amounts accrued; (xiii) losses due to significant disruptions at any of our production or processing facilities or employee unavailability due to illness or quarantine; (xiv) the ability to implement our Strategic Plan, including growing our branded and private brand product sales and expanding into alternative sales channels; (xv) technology disruptions or failures, including disruptions due to employees working remotely; (xvi) the inability to protect the Company's brand value, intellectual property or avoid intellectual property disputes; (xvii) the Company's ability to manage successfully the price gap between its private brand products and those of its branded competitors; and (xviii) the ability of the Company to respond to or manage the outbreak of COVID-19 or other infectious diseases and the various implications thereof.

2

Disclaimer

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. published this content on 29 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2020 21:02:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on JOHN B. SANFILIPPO & SON,
05:03pJOHN B SANFILIPPO & SON : 4-29-20 Dividend
PU
05:03pJOHN B SANFILIPPO & SON : 4-29-20 Earnings
PU
04:50pSANFILIPPO JOHN B & SON INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Oth..
AQ
04:33pJOHN B. SANFILIPPO & SON, INC. :  Board Declares Special Cash Dividend of $1.00 ..
BU
04:11pJOHN B. SANFILIPPO & SON, INC. : Third Quarter Diluted EPS Increased by 30% to a..
BU
04/22John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. 3rd Quarter Fiscal 2020 Operating Results Conf..
GL
03/11SANFILIPPO JOHN B & SON INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creati..
AQ
03/09FISHER : ® Nuts Celebrates Its 100th Anniversary
BU
01/31JOHN B. SANFILIPPO & SON, INC. : Mourns the Passing of Former Chairman and CEO, ..
BU
01/30JOHN B SANFILIPPO & SON : SANFILIPPO JOHN B & SON INC Management's Discussion an..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 898 M
EBIT 2020 66,3 M
Net income 2020 47,2 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 3,53%
P/E ratio 2020 20,8x
P/E ratio 2021 23,5x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,08x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,03x
Capitalization 972 M
Chart JOHN B. SANFILIPPO & SON, INC.
Duration : Period :
John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JOHN B. SANFILIPPO & SON,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 94,00  $
Last Close Price 85,09  $
Spread / Highest target 10,5%
Spread / Average Target 10,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey T. Sanfilippo Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jasper Brian Sanfilippo President, COO, Director & Assistant Secretary
Michael Jay Valentine CFO, Secretary & Group President
James A. Valentine Senior Technical Officer
Timothy R. Donovan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JOHN B. SANFILIPPO & SON, INC.-6.78%972
LINDT & SPRUENGLI-1.40%20 116
BARRY CALLEBAUT AG-9.35%10 896
MORINAGA & CO., LTD.2.67%2 175
KOTOBUKI SPIRITS CO., LTD.-2.11%1 215
CLOETTA AB (PUBL)-29.15%655
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group