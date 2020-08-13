Log in
JBT Corporation : Declares Quarterly Dividend

08/13/2020 | 05:46pm EDT

CHICAGO, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JBT Corporation (NYSE: JBT) announced that on August 13, 2020 its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of outstanding common stock. The dividend will be payable on September 8, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 24, 2020.

JBT Corporation (NYSE: JBT) is a leading global technology solutions provider to high-value segments of the food & beverage industry with focus on proteins, liquid foods and automated system solutions. JBT designs, produces and services sophisticated products and systems for multi-national and regional customers through its FoodTech segment. JBT also sells critical equipment and services to domestic and international air transportation customers through its AeroTech segment. JBT Corporation employs approximately 6,300 people worldwide and operates sales, service, manufacturing and sourcing operations in more than 25 countries. For more information, please visit www.jbtc.com.

Investors & Media:     Megan Rattigan     (312) 861-6048

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jbt-corporation-declares-quarterly-dividend-301112240.html

SOURCE JBT Corporation


© PRNewswire 2020
