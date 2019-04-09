Log in
John Bean Technologies : JBT Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release

0
04/09/2019 | 05:08pm EDT

CHICAGO, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JBT Corporation (NYSE: JBT) will report first quarter 2019 financial results after the market closes on Monday, April 29, 2019. A conference call is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, April 30, 2019.

Participants may access the conference call using the following numbers:

U.S. and Canada: 833 238 7952

International: +1 647 689 4200

Conference ID #: 9073729

The call will be simultaneously webcast on JBT Corporation's Investor Relations website, which can be accessed at www.jbtc.com/investors. To participate on the webcast, please log on to the website at least ten minutes before the call to register.

An online audio replay of the conference call will be available on JBT Corporation's Investor Relations website at approximately 1:30 p.m. ET on April 30, 2019.

JBT Corporation (NYSE: JBT) is a leading global technology solutions provider to high-value segments of the food & beverage industry with focus on proteins, liquid foods and automated system solutions. JBT designs, produces and services sophisticated products and systems for multi-national and regional customers through its FoodTech segment. JBT also sells critical equipment and services to domestic and international air transportation customers through its AeroTech segment. JBT Corporation employs approximately 5,900 people worldwide and operates sales, service, manufacturing and sourcing operations in more than 25 countries.

Investors & Media: Megan Rattigan +1 312 861 6048

To view the original version on PR Newswire, please click here.

Disclaimer

JBT - John Bean Technologies Corporation published this content on 09 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2019 21:07:03 UTC
