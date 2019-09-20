Log in
JOHN HANCOCK PATRIOT PREMIUM DIV FUND II

(PDT)
John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II : Closed-End Funds Announce Annual Shareholder Meeting and Record Dates

09/20/2019

BOSTON, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - The ten John Hancock closed-end funds listed below announced today that each fund's Annual Meeting of Shareholders ("Annual Meeting") will be held on February 3, 2020, at 2:00 p.m., Eastern Time, at the offices of the funds, 200 Berkeley Street, Boston, Massachusetts 02116:

  • John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE: BTO)
  • John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE: HEQ)
  • John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE: JHS)
  • John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE: JHI)
  • John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE: HPI)
  • John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE: HPF)
  • John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE: HPS)
  • John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE: PDT)
  • John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE: HTD)
  • John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE: HTY)

Shareholders of record of each fund as of the close of business on November 12, 2019 are entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the Annual Meeting and at any adjournment thereof. The notice for the Annual Meeting will be mailed to shareholders on or about December 20, 2019. At the Annual Meeting, shareholders of the funds will be asked to elect Trustees of the funds.

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined by the United States securities laws. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Fund's control and could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

An investor should consider a Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing.

About John Hancock Financial and Manulife Financial
John Hancock is a division of Manulife Financial Corporation, a leading international financial services group that helps people achieve their dreams and aspirations by putting customers' needs first and providing the right advice and solutions. We operate primarily as John Hancock in the United States and as Manulife elsewhere. We provide financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions. Assets under management and administration by Manulife and its subsidiaries were over CAD$1.1 trillion (US$877 billion) as of June 30, 2019. Manulife Financial Corporation trades as MFC on the TSX, NYSE, and PSE, and under 945 on the SEHK. Manulife can be found at manulife.com.

One of the largest life insurers in the United States, John Hancock supports approximately 10 million Americans with a broad range of financial products, including life insurance, annuities, investments, 401(k) plans, and education savings plans. Additional information about John Hancock may be found at johnhancock.com.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/john-hancock-closed-end-funds-announce-annual-shareholder-meeting-and-record-dates-300922653.html

SOURCE John Hancock Investment Management


© PRNewswire 2019
