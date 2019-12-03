Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  John Laing Group plc    JLG   GB00BVC3CB83

JOHN LAING GROUP PLC

(JLG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

John Laing : A12/A15 motorway project (ViA15) provisionally awarded to GelreGroen

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/03/2019 | 01:38pm EST

John Laing is pleased to confirm that Rijkswaterstaat intends to award the DBFM project A12/A15 Highway Ressen-Oudbroeken (ViA15) to the GelreGroen Consortium, consisting of Dura Vermeer, BESIX, HOCHTIEF and ourselves. Dura Vermeer, BESIX, HOCHTIEF and Van Oord are responsible for the project design, construction and maintenance.

The ViA15 project is meant to improve traffic safety and regional quality of life by upgrading the A12 and A15 motorways. It will involve extending the A15 for a further 12 kilometres and widening stretches of the A12 and A15 by adding extra lanes. The upgrade is needed because the roads around Arnhem are growing busier all the time, leading to traffic jams and motorists seeking shortcuts. The project will help to improve traffic flows between the Amsterdam/Rotterdam conurbation and Germany.

The work is scheduled to start in 2020. The new section of the A15 and the extra lanes on the A12/A15 will open in 2024.

Price and quality

Rijkswaterstaat, the government agency responsible for the design, construction, management and maintenance of the Netherlands' main physical infrastructure, based its choice on both price and quality, also known as the Economically Most Advantageous Tender (EMAT). Working with EMAT principles helps to leverage the innovativeness and creativity of the market. Rijkswaterstaat assessed the market parties' plans by looking at such criteria as sustainability, risk management and the level of traffic hindrance.

Disclaimer

John Laing Group plc published this content on 03 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2019 18:37:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JOHN LAING GROUP PLC
01:38pJOHN LAING : A12/A15 motorway project (ViA15) provisionally awarded to GelreGroe..
PU
10/22JOHN LAING : enters Canada Transit PPP market to deliver Hurontario Light Rail T..
PU
08/22LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 falls after Fed minutes, pound rally
RE
08/22JOHN LAING : Infrastructure firm John Laing profit tanks; shares fall 9%
RE
08/22JOHN LAING : Results for the six months ended 30 June 2019
PU
08/20JOHN LAING : Investment Update
PU
08/12JOHN LAING : part of Oakland Corridor Partners (OCP), announces the scheduled st..
PU
06/28JOHN LAING : Pre-close update
PU
06/05JOHN LAING : Sale of JLEN Investment Advisory Agreement
PU
06/04JOHN LAING : First Managed Lanes Project Sees Initial Section Open to Traffic
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 283 M
EBIT 2019 228 M
Net income 2019 193 M
Debt 2019 156 M
Yield 2019 2,50%
P/E ratio 2019 9,44x
P/E ratio 2020 8,02x
EV / Sales2019 7,31x
EV / Sales2020 6,55x
Capitalization 1 909 M
Chart JOHN LAING GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
John Laing Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JOHN LAING GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 421,00  GBp
Last Close Price 387,20  GBp
Spread / Highest target 13,6%
Spread / Average Target 8,73%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,46%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Olivier Brousse Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
William Meredith Samuel Non-Executive Chairman
Luciana Germinario Chief Financial Officer & Director
David Rough Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Jeremy J. Beeton Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JOHN LAING GROUP PLC16.63%2 469
VINCI34.46%59 688
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-10.35%30 529
LARSEN & TOUBRO LTD-7.78%26 103
FERROVIAL46.65%21 122
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-19.17%18 689
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group