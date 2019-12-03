John Laing : A12/A15 motorway project (ViA15) provisionally awarded to GelreGroen

John Laing is pleased to confirm that Rijkswaterstaat intends to award the DBFM project A12/A15 Highway Ressen-Oudbroeken (ViA15) to the GelreGroen Consortium, consisting of Dura Vermeer, BESIX, HOCHTIEF and ourselves. Dura Vermeer, BESIX, HOCHTIEF and Van Oord are responsible for the project design, construction and maintenance.

The ViA15 project is meant to improve traffic safety and regional quality of life by upgrading the A12 and A15 motorways. It will involve extending the A15 for a further 12 kilometres and widening stretches of the A12 and A15 by adding extra lanes. The upgrade is needed because the roads around Arnhem are growing busier all the time, leading to traffic jams and motorists seeking shortcuts. The project will help to improve traffic flows between the Amsterdam/Rotterdam conurbation and Germany.

The work is scheduled to start in 2020. The new section of the A15 and the extra lanes on the A12/A15 will open in 2024.

Price and quality

Rijkswaterstaat, the government agency responsible for the design, construction, management and maintenance of the Netherlands' main physical infrastructure, based its choice on both price and quality, also known as the Economically Most Advantageous Tender (EMAT). Working with EMAT principles helps to leverage the innovativeness and creativity of the market. Rijkswaterstaat assessed the market parties' plans by looking at such criteria as sustainability, risk management and the level of traffic hindrance.