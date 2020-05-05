Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  John Laing Group plc    JLG   GB00BVC3CB83

JOHN LAING GROUP PLC

(JLG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 05/05 05:55:11 am
362.4 GBp   +1.34%
05:44aJOHN LAING : Divestment update
PU
04/30JOHN LAING : Appointment of chief executive officer
PU
04/14JOHN LAING : Final stage of sydney light rail project opens
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

John Laing : DIVESTMENT UPDATE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/05/2020 | 05:44am EDT

John Laing Group plc ('John Laing' or 'the Group'), the international active investor and partner behind responsible infrastructure, is pleased to announce that it has completed the sale of its 30% interest in Auckland South Corrections Facility to AMP Capital for a price in-line with the Group's latest valuation.

This 960-place correctional facility in Auckland, New Zealand has an innovative approach to the education, rehabilitation and reintegration of offenders into the community, operating a results-focused model, with the aim of reducing recidivism rates.

Luciana Germinario, John Laing's Chief Financial Officer, commented:

'We are proud to have worked with the New Zealand government on this flagship project to use public-private partnerships to drive measurable social change. Following recent disposals in the US and France, we are pleased to have made further progress with our divestment programme. We have a strong pipeline of high-quality assets becoming available for sale over the next 12 months, including IEP East and our Australian wind and solar portfolio. While the impact of recent events on secondary markets remains to be seen, our strong balance sheet gives us flexibility and leaves us well positioned to maximise value.'

Disclaimer

John Laing Group plc published this content on 05 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2020 09:43:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on JOHN LAING GROUP PLC
05:44aJOHN LAING : Divestment update
PU
04/30JOHN LAING : Appointment of chief executive officer
PU
04/14JOHN LAING : Final stage of sydney light rail project opens
PU
03/23JOHN LAING : Divestment Update
PU
03/16JOHN LAING : Divestment Update
PU
03/04JOHN LAING : Director Declaration
PU
01/23JOHN LAING : Resignation of CEO
PU
01/23JOHN LAING : CEO resigns to rejoin France's Veolia
RE
2019JOHN LAING : Investment in waste and energy plant in Western Australia
PU
2019JOHN LAING : Investment in waste-to-energy plant
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 237 M
EBIT 2020 167 M
Net income 2020 149 M
Debt 2020 166 M
Yield 2020 2,88%
P/E ratio 2020 13,0x
P/E ratio 2021 7,03x
EV / Sales2020 8,06x
EV / Sales2021 6,01x
Capitalization 1 740 M
Chart JOHN LAING GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
John Laing Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JOHN LAING GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 418,00  GBp
Last Close Price 352,80  GBp
Spread / Highest target 24,7%
Spread / Average Target 18,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Olivier Brousse Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
William Meredith Samuel Non-Executive Chairman
Luciana Germinario Chief Financial Officer & Director
David Rough Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Jeremy J. Beeton Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JOHN LAING GROUP PLC-5.89%2 182
VINCI-29.01%45 382
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED1.16%31 142
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED2.27%19 429
FERROVIAL-0.52%18 359
CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION LIMITED1.03%18 209
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group