Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  John Laing Group PLC    JLG   GB00BVC3CB83

JOHN LAING GROUP PLC (JLG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 01/15 08:53:30 am
350.1 GBp   +0.78%
2017JOHN LAING GROUP PLC : annual sales release
2017JOHN LAING GROUP PLC : annual earnings release
2016JOHN LAING GROUP PLC : annual sales release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

John Laing : agrees to divest stakes in two US wind farms

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/15/2019 | 08:39am EST

The John Laing Group has announced the execution of a share purchase agreement with Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) to divest its interest in two wind farms in the United States.

Under the terms of the acquisition, Masdar will acquire John Laing's interest in the Rocksprings wind farm in Texas and the Sterling wind farm in New Mexico.

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2019 as it is subject to the standard government and financing partner consents process.

Olivier Brousse, John Laing's Chief Executive Officer, said'We are pleased to have partnered with Akuo on Rocksprings and Sterling wind projects. This investment realization with Masdar will release capital to recycle into new greenfield opportunities in the US and internationally where we remain committed to our strategy investing in renewable energy and other infrastructure.'

Click here to download PDF of article

Disclaimer

John Laing Group plc published this content on 15 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2019 13:38:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JOHN LAING GROUP PLC
08:39aJOHN LAING : agrees to divest stakes in two US wind farms
PU
2018JOHN LAING : to develop the 57.6MW Cherry Tree Wind Farm in Victoria
PU
2018JOHN LAING : Pre Close Update
PU
2018JOHN LAING : secures first wind energy investment in Tasmania, boosting Asia Pac..
PU
2018JOHN LAING : adds to road infrastructure portfolio and continues support of US t..
PU
2018JOHN LAING : Disposal
PU
2018JOHN LAING : closes financing on 175MW solar project in New South Wales
AQ
2018JOHN LAING : Closes 2nd Solar Project in Australia
PU
2018JOHN LAING : Investor & Analyst day, 2018 Investments update
PU
2018JOHN LAING : continues renewable energy commitment in USA
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 348 M
EBIT 2018 275 M
Net income 2018 263 M
Debt 2018 35,0 M
Yield 2018 2,69%
P/E ratio 2018 5,75
P/E ratio 2019 8,50
EV / Sales 2018 5,00x
EV / Sales 2019 6,79x
Capitalization 1 705 M
Chart JOHN LAING GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
John Laing Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JOHN LAING GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 3,63  GBP
Spread / Average Target 4,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Olivier Brousse Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
William Meredith Samuel Non-Executive Chairman
Patrick Francis John O'Donnell-Bourke Group Finance Director & Executive Director
David Rough Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Jeremy J. Beeton Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JOHN LAING GROUP PLC4.64%2 200
VINCI1.42%50 078
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-0.88%35 137
LARSEN & TOUBRO-7.21%26 477
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD5.43%23 604
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD0.29%23 296
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.