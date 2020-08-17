Log in
John Laing : appoints Tashi Lassalle as Communications Director

08/17/2020 | 03:43am EDT

John Laing Group plc ('John Laing'), the responsible investor and active manager of infrastructure projects internationally, is pleased to announce the appointment of Tashi Lassalle to the newly created role of Communications Director. She will report to Ben Loomes, Chief Executive.

In this role, Tashi will be responsible for strengthening John Laing's engagement with its key stakeholders, including its clients and partners. Tashi has considerable strategic communications experience within leading international businesses, including in the finance and investment sectors.

Tashi has served as Head of Marketing & Communications at Lloyd's of London, the specialist insurance market; Head of Communications at private equity firm Actis LLP; and Chief Marketing Officer & Vice President Strategic Development at Heidrick & Struggles, the global executive search firm. She joins us after three years as Director of Communications at The Church of England.

Ben Loomes, John Laing Chief Executive, said, 'Tashi brings a wealth of relevant experience and expertise to John Laing in the finance and investment sectors. She will play an important role in the next phase of John Laing's development and I am delighted to welcome her on board.'

Tashi Lassalle said, 'I am very pleased to be joining John Laing, which has a strong brand and market position in investing in greenfield Infrastructure. The business has a strong long-term track record as a responsible investor. I am really looking forward to working with Ben and the rest of the management team to help build John Laing's reputation amongst its key industry stakeholders.'

Disclaimer

John Laing Group plc published this content on 17 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2020 07:42:29 UTC
