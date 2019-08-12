Log in
JOHN LAING GROUP PLC

JOHN LAING GROUP PLC

(JLG)
John Laing : part of Oakland Corridor Partners (OCP), announces the scheduled start of construction for the I-75 Modernization Segment 3 Project, Michigan's first Interstate Highway Design-Build-Finance-Maintain contract

08/12/2019 | 06:12pm EDT

MADISON HEIGHTS, MI

Construction begins today on Segment 3 of I-75 to improve a 5.5 mile section of interstate highway through Oakland County. Segment 3 is the final piece of the almost 18 mile MDOT I-75 Modernization Program. OCP has partnered with MDOT on this vital project and through our innovative contracting approach, will bring final completion of the facility ten years earlier than previously planned.

'We are proud to be able to work together with MDOT to improve safety and ease congestion through this corridor,' said David Nachman, CEO of Oakland Corridor Partners. 'Many of our team members are local firms who are excited to be investing in Michigan to bring critical infrastructure to their communities. We are also thrilled to know we will remain in the community well after construction, preserving and maintaining the roadway. We are fully committed to the investment we have made in this project and our partnership with MDOT.'

Oakland Corridor Partners is a consortium of construction, engineering, asset management and investment firms including John Laing, AECOM Capital and Dan's Excavating (full list below) who have joined together to partner with MDOT on this project. MI 75 Constructors - our Design Build Contractor - consists of four local S.E. Michigan contractors; Dan's Excavating, Ajax Paving Industries, Jay Dee & C.A. Hull who will self-perform over 90% of the work.

  • Segment 3 includes the reconstruction of a 5.5-mile section of the I-75 corridor from 8 Mile to just north of 13 Mile Road as well as construction of a new 4-mile long, 14-feet wide storage and drainage tunnel
  • 2019 construction to include pavement widening, traffic crossovers, the removal of the Dallas Road overpass and other related work to prepare for the 2020 construction season
  • Project to be fully completed by August, 2023 when OCP takes over full responsibility for the maintenance of the highway for 25 years

You can follow I-75 Modernization progress on the web at www.Modernize75.com, or follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Modernize75 or on Twitter at www.twitter.com/Modernize75.

Disclaimer

John Laing Group plc published this content on 12 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2019 22:11:09 UTC
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group