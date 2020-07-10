John Laing : short-listed for major availability-based US project

John Laing Group plc ('John Laing') is a responsible investor and active manager of infrastructure projects around the world. John Laing creates shareholder value through investing in sustainable greenfield infrastructure projects, and by actively managing these projects through construction and into operation.

John Laing has been short-listed for the c.US$1.3 billion SR-400 highway project in Atlanta, Georgia, USA (the 'Project'). The consortium, which includes global partners Acciona Concesiones and Shikun & Binui, as well as John Laing, has been confirmed by Georgia Department of Transportation ('GDOT') as one of three teams selected to respond to the forthcoming RFP, expected to be released later this month.

The availability-based project features additional lanes along 16 miles of the SR-400, providing more reliable journey times between Atlanta's northern suburbs and downtown. Once completed, the new lanes will help to ease congestion and be free of charge to public transit, emergency and registered carpool vehicles.

The project will be delivered through a Public Private Partnership ('PPP') with GDOT and will be procured through a Design, Build, Finance, Maintain ('DBFM') delivery model that includes a 35-year maintenance term and availability payments from GDOT.

John Laing Regional Managing Director Anthony Phillips said, 'This short-listing comes on the back of our track record in availability-based PPP transportation projects in North America, which includes the I-75 Modernization Project (Michigan), the I-4 Ultimate Project (Florida), the Denver Eagle P3 (Colorado), and Hurontario LRT (Ontario). These projects demonstrate John Laing's success in developing, financing and delivering complex public infrastructure on behalf of government clients and we are excited to be short-listed for this important scheme for GDOT. We believe we can bring plenty of potential to the project and the local community'.