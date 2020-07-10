Log in
JOHN LAING GROUP PLC

JOHN LAING GROUP PLC

(JLG)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 07/10 05:05:50 am
288.3 GBX   +0.38%
04:26aJOHN LAING : short-listed for major availability-based US project
PU
06/25JOHN LAING : Largest correctional centre in australia opens
PU
05/21JOHN LAING : I-4 interchange opens three months early
PU
John Laing : short-listed for major availability-based US project

07/10/2020 | 04:26am EDT

John Laing Group plc ('John Laing') is a responsible investor and active manager of infrastructure projects around the world. John Laing creates shareholder value through investing in sustainable greenfield infrastructure projects, and by actively managing these projects through construction and into operation.

John Laing has been short-listed for the c.US$1.3 billion SR-400 highway project in Atlanta, Georgia, USA (the 'Project'). The consortium, which includes global partners Acciona Concesiones and Shikun & Binui, as well as John Laing, has been confirmed by Georgia Department of Transportation ('GDOT') as one of three teams selected to respond to the forthcoming RFP, expected to be released later this month.

The availability-based project features additional lanes along 16 miles of the SR-400, providing more reliable journey times between Atlanta's northern suburbs and downtown. Once completed, the new lanes will help to ease congestion and be free of charge to public transit, emergency and registered carpool vehicles.

The project will be delivered through a Public Private Partnership ('PPP') with GDOT and will be procured through a Design, Build, Finance, Maintain ('DBFM') delivery model that includes a 35-year maintenance term and availability payments from GDOT.

John Laing Regional Managing Director Anthony Phillips said, 'This short-listing comes on the back of our track record in availability-based PPP transportation projects in North America, which includes the I-75 Modernization Project (Michigan), the I-4 Ultimate Project (Florida), the Denver Eagle P3 (Colorado), and Hurontario LRT (Ontario). These projects demonstrate John Laing's success in developing, financing and delivering complex public infrastructure on behalf of government clients and we are excited to be short-listed for this important scheme for GDOT. We believe we can bring plenty of potential to the project and the local community'.

Disclaimer

John Laing Group plc published this content on 10 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2020 08:25:07 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 115 M 145 M 145 M
Net income 2020 59,5 M 74,8 M 74,8 M
Net Debt 2020 312 M 393 M 393 M
P/E ratio 2020 -82,8x
Yield 2020 3,26%
Capitalization 1 417 M 1 787 M 1 783 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 15,0x
Nbr of Employees 153
Free-Float 99,4%
Technical analysis trends JOHN LAING GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 362,08 GBX
Last Close Price 287,20 GBX
Spread / Highest target 37,5%
Spread / Average Target 26,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ben Robert Loomes Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
William Meredith Samuel Non-Executive Chairman
Luciana Germinario Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
David Rough Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Jeremy J. Beeton Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JOHN LAING GROUP PLC-24.42%1 787
VINCI SA-19.62%51 046
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-2.49%32 882
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED0.51%19 934
FERROVIAL-14.28%19 059
CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION LIMITED-4.54%17 853
