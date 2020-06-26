Log in
JOHN MENZIES PLC

JOHN MENZIES PLC

(MNZS)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 06/26 03:21:20 am
126.7 GBX   -4.02%
JOHN MENZIES : CEO exits in executive reshuffle
JOHN MENZIES : sees second-quarter to be ahead of expectations
MENZIES(JOHN) PLC : - Holding(s) in Company
John Menzies : CEO exits in executive reshuffle

06/26/2020 | 02:41am EDT

Airport services group John Menzies said on Friday Chief Executive Officer Giles Wilson will resign to join Glenfiddich owner William Grant & Sons as the chief financial officer in the end of August.

The UK-based company said Wilson will not be replaced, and its chairman Philipp Joeinig will take a more "active" role in overseeing the group with members of the senior executive team directly reporting to him.

The company said its senior executive team including its chief operating officer and chief financial officer will increase their duties.

(Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Financials
Sales 2020 636 M 790 M 790 M
Net income 2020 -17,3 M -21,5 M -21,5 M
Net Debt 2020 236 M 293 M 293 M
P/E ratio 2020 -6,41x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 111 M 138 M 138 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 32 000
Free-Float 68,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 210,00 GBX
Last Close Price 132,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 59,1%
Spread / Average Target 59,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 59,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Giles Robert Bryant Wilson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Philipp Joeinig Executive Chairman
Mervyn Walker Chief Operating Officer
Alvaro Gómez-Reino Chief Financial Officer & Director
John Francis Alexander Geddes Secretary & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JOHN MENZIES PLC-72.09%138
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE-6.46%94 408
DEUTSCHE POST AG-7.12%43 888
FEDEX CORPORATION-9.99%35 292
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.-6.45%12 252
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.44.72%10 309
