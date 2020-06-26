Log in
JOHN MENZIES PLC

JOHN MENZIES PLC

(MNZS)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 06/26 11:35:08 am
122.2 GBX   -7.42%
01:33pJOHN MENZIES : CEO exits to join Glenfiddich owner
RE
06/22JOHN MENZIES : sees second-quarter to be ahead of expectations
RE
06/08MENZIES(JOHN) PLC : - Holding(s) in Company
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

John Menzies : CEO exits to join Glenfiddich owner

06/26/2020 | 01:33pm EDT

Airport services group John Menzies said on Friday Chief Executive Officer Giles Wilson will resign, with Chairman Philipp Joeinig taking a more active role as the firm navigates a tough period amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wilson will join William Grant & Sons, the owner of Glenfiddich whisky and Hendrick's gin, as chief financial officer in the end of August, John Menzies said in a statement.

John Menzies, which offers ground handling, fuelling and cargo handling services for airlines, said Wilson will not be replaced. It added that senior executives including chief operating officer and chief financial officer will take on more responsibilities.

Wilson joined Edinburgh-based Menzies in 2011 and held a variety of senior roles, including a CFO stint. Wilson became interim CEO in March 2019 and was made permanent three months later.

Earlier this month, John Menzies said it expects flight activity to recover from early July following a slump in air travel globally on the back of the coronavirus outbreak.

In March, the company said it has furloughed more than half its global workforce to cope with the impact of the pandemic-related slump in travel.

(This story corrects to "furloughed" from "laying off" in paragraph 6.)

(Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh and Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Financials
Sales 2020 636 M 784 M 784 M
Net income 2020 -17,3 M -21,3 M -21,3 M
Net Debt 2020 236 M 291 M 291 M
P/E ratio 2020 -6,41x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 111 M 137 M 137 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 32 000
Free-Float 68,3%
Chart JOHN MENZIES PLC
Duration : Period :
John Menzies plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JOHN MENZIES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 210,00 GBX
Last Close Price 132,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 59,1%
Spread / Average Target 59,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 59,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Giles Robert Bryant Wilson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Philipp Joeinig Executive Chairman
Mervyn Walker Chief Operating Officer
Alvaro Gómez-Reino Chief Financial Officer & Director
John Francis Alexander Geddes Secretary & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JOHN MENZIES PLC-72.09%138
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE-6.46%95 288
DEUTSCHE POST AG-7.12%43 734
FEDEX CORPORATION-9.99%35 559
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.-6.45%12 147
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.43.09%10 549
Categories
