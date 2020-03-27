Log in
John Menzies cuts 17,500 jobs, struggles for UK state aid

03/27/2020 | 04:18am EDT

Aviation services group John Menzies said on Friday it was cutting more than 17,500 jobs globally and was working with the UK government on the possibility of aid under its emergency loan scheme for large companies, for which it said it did not currently qualify.

The airline industry has been among the worst hit by the coronavirus crisis as companies ground most of their flights in response to a collapse in demand and restrictions on travel and movement.

"John Menzies Plc has existed since 1833 and been listed since 1962, but never have we faced such difficult and unpredictable times," Chief Executive Officer Giles Wilson said in a statement.

Menzies, which offers ground handling, fuelling and cargo handling services for airlines globally, said it was in talks with its lenders as it reviews all options to shore up liquidity.

The company said it was waiting for the refinement of the eligibility criteria for the COVID Corporate Financing Facility (CCFF) of which it currently does not currently qualify for.

Britain's state aid programmes for the coronavirus shutdown carry conditions related both to the company's contribution to the UK, and not global, as well as demanding that firms were already on solid financial ground before March 1.

Edinburgh-based Menzies was a major UK high street name until the late 1990s, when it reinvented itself as a major global provider of fuelling and cargo handling for airlines.

Operating in 34 countries, the company was already struggling last year with weakness in Europe, lower cargo volumes and fallout from the global grounding of Boeing's 737 MAX jets.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 1 349 M
EBIT 2019 53,9 M
Net income 2019 23,6 M
Debt 2019 307 M
Yield 2019 24,4%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 3,15x
EV / Sales2019 0,28x
EV / Sales2020 0,32x
Capitalization 69,9 M
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 539,50  GBp
Last Close Price 84,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 543%
Spread / Average Target 542%
Spread / Lowest Target 542%
Managers
NameTitle
Giles Robert Bryant Wilson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Philipp Joeinig Executive Chairman
Mervyn Walker Chief Operating Officer
Alvaro Gómez-Reino Chief Financial Officer & Director
John Francis Alexander Geddes Secretary & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JOHN MENZIES PLC-82.24%85
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE-14.76%85 656
DEUTSCHE POST AG-28.82%32 938
FEDEX CORPORATION-21.76%32 813
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.-16.43%10 953
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.-4.30%6 984
