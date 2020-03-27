John Menzies cuts 17,500 jobs, struggles for UK state aid

The airline industry has been among the worst hit by the coronavirus crisis as companies ground most of their flights in response to a collapse in demand and restrictions on travel and movement.

"John Menzies Plc has existed since 1833 and been listed since 1962, but never have we faced such difficult and unpredictable times," Chief Executive Officer Giles Wilson said in a statement.

Menzies, which offers ground handling, fuelling and cargo handling services for airlines globally, said it was in talks with its lenders as it reviews all options to shore up liquidity.

The company said it was waiting for the refinement of the eligibility criteria for the COVID Corporate Financing Facility (CCFF) of which it currently does not currently qualify for.

Britain's state aid programmes for the coronavirus shutdown carry conditions related both to the company's contribution to the UK, and not global, as well as demanding that firms were already on solid financial ground before March 1.

Edinburgh-based Menzies was a major UK high street name until the late 1990s, when it reinvented itself as a major global provider of fuelling and cargo handling for airlines.

Operating in 34 countries, the company was already struggling last year with weakness in Europe, lower cargo volumes and fallout from the global grounding of Boeing's 737 MAX jets.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)