John Menzies plc

JOHN MENZIES PLC

(MNZS)
John Menzies lays off 55% of employees due to crisis in air travel

03/27/2020 | 06:33am EDT

Airport services group John Menzies is laying off half its global workforce due the coronavirus-related slump in air travel, and will need special dispensation to get aid from a UK emergency fund for which it does not currently qualify, it said on Friday.

Among the biggest providers of fuelling, ground handling, lounge services and maintenance, Menzies said its volumes had dropped 20% in the past two weeks as airlines ground flights in response to faltering demand and government curbs on movement.

"John Menzies Plc has existed since 1833 and been listed since 1962, but never have we faced such difficult and unpredictable times," Chief Executive Giles Wilson said in a statement.

Menzies, which employs over 32,000 employees at more than 200 airports worldwide, said it has cut global headcount by over 17,500, and that the reductions are being supported by some countries' government schemes.

The company said it was waiting for the refinement of the eligibility criteria for the COVID Corporate Financing Facility (CCFF), for which it does not currently qualify.

While it will receive the 80% salary aid on offer from the British government, a company spokesman said that in terms of accessing emergency credit, the group was too big to be classified as a small to medium-sized enterprise (SME), but too small to have the credit rating necessary for the CCFF.

Britain's state aid programmes for the coronavirus shutdown carry conditions related to the company's contribution to the UK, rather than global, economy, and demand that firms were already on solid financial ground before March 1.

Wilson said Menzies plays an important role in the aviation supply chain, which includes airlines, airports and service providers.

"Without these three components of the supply chain working together, the sector will not function," he said.

Menzies said it was in talks with its lenders as it reviews all options to shore up liquidity and withstand the impact of the virus.

Edinburgh-based Menzies was a major British high street name until the late 1990s, when it reinvented itself as a major global provider of fuelling and cargo handling for airlines.

Operating in 34 countries for over 500 airline customers, the company was already struggling last year with weakness in Europe, lower cargo volumes and fallout from the global grounding of Boeing's 737 MAX jets.

By Yadarisa Shabong

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 1 349 M
EBIT 2019 53,9 M
Net income 2019 23,6 M
Debt 2019 307 M
Yield 2019 24,4%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 3,15x
EV / Sales2019 0,28x
EV / Sales2020 0,33x
Capitalization 69,9 M
Technical analysis trends JOHN MENZIES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 539,50  GBp
Last Close Price 84,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 543%
Spread / Average Target 542%
Spread / Lowest Target 542%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Giles Robert Bryant Wilson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Philipp Joeinig Executive Chairman
Mervyn Walker Chief Operating Officer
Alvaro Gómez-Reino Chief Financial Officer & Director
John Francis Alexander Geddes Secretary & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JOHN MENZIES PLC-82.24%85
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE-14.76%85 656
DEUTSCHE POST AG-28.82%32 938
FEDEX CORPORATION-21.76%32 813
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.-16.43%10 953
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.-4.30%6 984
