John Menzies plc    MNZS   GB0005790059

JOHN MENZIES PLC (MNZS)
01/08 11:44:50 am
510.0000 GBp   -0.97%
MENZIES(JOHN) PLC : - Blocklisting - Interim Review

01/08/2019 | 05:11am EST

                                                BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

 Name of applicant: JOHN MENZIES PLC
Name of scheme: JOHN MENZIES SAVINGS RELATED STOCK OPTION SCHEME
Period of return: From: 01/07/2018 To: 31/12/2018
Balance under scheme from previous return: 207,840 ORDINARY SHARES
Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme during period:
325,037 ORDINARY SHARES
Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted at end of period 1,582,803 ORDINARY SHARES
Number and class of securities originally listed and the date of admission 1,000,000 ORDINARY SHARES ON 09/10/1998
700,000 ORDINARY SHARES ON 10/09/1999
1,000,000 ORDINARY SHARES ON 14/08/2004
1,000,000 ORDINARY SHARES ON 04/09/2013
1,700,000 ORDINARY SHARES ON 08/11/2018
Total number of securities in issue at the end of the period 84,363,714 ORDINARY SHARES
 Name of contact: JOHN GEDDES
Address of contact: 2 LOCHSIDE AVENUE, EDINBURGH PARK, EDINBURGH, EH12 9DJ
Telephone number of contact: 0131 225 8555

© PRNewswire 2019
