MENZIES(JOHN) PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding

John Menzies plc

(the “Company”)



Director/PDMR Shareholding

18 March 2019

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMRs”)

Maturity of 2016 Long-Term Incentive Plan (“2016 LTIP”)

Pursuant to an exercise of options under the rules of the 2016 LTIP, the following notifications are made pursuant to Article 19(3) of the Market Abuse Regulation:

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Giles Wilson 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Interim Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name John Menzies plc b) LEI 5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of £0.25 each

ISIN CODE: GB0005790059 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of ordinary shares pursuant to an exercise of options under the 2016 LTIP c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 510 pence 19,557 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price



19,557







510 pence e) Date of the transaction 2019-03-14 f) Place of the transaction Outside of trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name John Geddes 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group Company Secretary & Corporate Affairs Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name John Menzies plc b) LEI 5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of £0.25 each

ISIN CODE: GB0005790059 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of ordinary shares pursuant to an exercise of options under the 2016 LTIP c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 510 pence d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price



17,456







510 pence e) Date of the transaction 2019-03-14 f Place of the transaction Outside of trading venue

Maturity of 2016 Share Marching Plan (“2016 SMP”)

Pursuant to an exercise of options under the rules of the 2016 SMP, the following notification is made pursuant to Article 19(3) of the Market Abuse Regulation:

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Giles Wilson 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Interim Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name John Menzies plc b) LEI 5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of £0.25 each

ISIN CODE: GB0005790059 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of ordinary shares pursuant to an exercise of options under the 2016 SMP c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 510 pence 1,433 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price



1,433







510 pence e) Date of the transaction 2019-03-14 f) Place of the transaction Outside of trading venue

For further information, please contact:

John Geddes

Group Company Secretary & Corporate Affairs Director

0131 225 8555