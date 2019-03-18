Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  John Menzies plc    MNZS   GB0005790059

JOHN MENZIES PLC

(MNZS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X EUROPE LIMITED. - 03/18 03:51:20 pm
501.2500 GBp   +0.25%
10:34aMENZIES(JOHN) PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
03/07JOHN MENZIES PLC : annual earnings release
03/01MENZIES(JOHN) PLC : - Holding(s) in Company
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

MENZIES(JOHN) PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/18/2019 | 10:34am EDT

John Menzies plc

(the “Company”)


Director/PDMR Shareholding

18 March 2019

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMRs”)

Maturity of 2016 Long-Term Incentive Plan (“2016 LTIP”)

Pursuant to an exercise of options under the rules of the 2016 LTIP, the following notifications are made pursuant to Article 19(3) of the Market Abuse Regulation:

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Giles Wilson
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Interim Chief Executive Officer
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name John Menzies plc
b) LEI 5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of £0.25 each

   


ISIN CODE: GB0005790059
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of ordinary shares pursuant to an exercise of options under the 2016 LTIP
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
510 pence 19,557
d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

   

Price

 
19,557



510 pence
e) Date of the transaction 2019-03-14
f) Place of the transaction Outside of trading venue

   

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name John Geddes
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Group Company Secretary & Corporate Affairs Director
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name John Menzies plc
b) LEI 5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of £0.25 each

   


ISIN CODE: GB0005790059
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of ordinary shares pursuant to an exercise of options under the 2016 LTIP
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
510 pence
d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

   

Price

 
17,456



510 pence
e) Date of the transaction 2019-03-14
f Place of the transaction Outside of trading venue

Maturity of 2016 Share Marching Plan (“2016 SMP”)

Pursuant to an exercise of options under the rules of the 2016 SMP, the following notification is made pursuant to Article 19(3) of the Market Abuse Regulation:

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Giles Wilson
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Interim Chief Executive Officer
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name John Menzies plc
b) LEI 5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of £0.25 each

   


ISIN CODE: GB0005790059
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of ordinary shares pursuant to an exercise of options under the 2016 SMP
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
510 pence 1,433
d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

   


Price

 
1,433



510 pence
e) Date of the transaction 2019-03-14
f) Place of the transaction Outside of trading venue

For further information, please contact:

John Geddes

Group Company Secretary & Corporate Affairs Director

0131 225 8555


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JOHN MENZIES PLC
10:34aMENZIES(JOHN) PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
03/07JOHN MENZIES PLC : annual earnings release
03/01JOHN MENZIES : Strengthen TVET to provide employable skills for the youth - ASIG
AQ
03/01MENZIES(JOHN) PLC : - Holding(s) in Company
PR
01/08MENZIES(JOHN) PLC : - Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR
2018MENZIES(JOHN) PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
2018MENZIES(JOHN) PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
2018MENZIES(JOHN) PLC : - Blocklisting - Application
PR
2018JOHN MENZIES PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018DX Group results better than expected as turnaround plan pays off
RE
More news
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.