MENZIES(JOHN) PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding

John Menzies plc
(“the “Company”)
PDMR Notification
20 September 2019
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMRs”)
2019 Long Term Incentive Plan ("2019 LTIP") & 2019 Transformation Incentive Plan (“2019 TIP”)
Following approval of the new directors’ remuneration policy at a general meeting of the Company’s shareholders on 17 September 2019, and associated adoption of the 2019 LTIP and 2019 TIP, the following awards have been made to the undernoted PDMRs.
Outstanding awards previously granted under the Company’s Value Creation Plan have been surrendered and have been replaced by the 2019 LTIP.
The following notifications, made pursuant to Article 19(3) of the Market Abuse Regulation, provide further details:
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Giles Wilson
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|John Menzies plc
|b)
|LEI
|5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
|
|
Ordinary shares of £0.25 each
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Award over ordinary shares under the 2019 LTIP.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|Nil
|74,074
|d)
|
Aggregated information
|
74,074
Nil
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2019-09-18
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside of trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|John Geddes
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Director of Corporate Affairs & Group Company Secretary
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|John Menzies plc
|b)
|LEI
|5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
|
|
Ordinary shares of £0.25 each
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Award over ordinary shares under the 2019 LTIP.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|Nil
|50,925
|d)
|
Aggregated information
|
50,925
Nil
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2019-09-18
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside of trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Philipp Joeinig
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive Chairman of the Company
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|John Menzies plc
|b)
|LEI
|5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
|
|Ordinary shares of £0.25 each
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Award over ordinary shares under the 2019 TIP.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|Nil
|850,000
|d)
|Aggregated Volume
|
850,000
Nil
|e)
|Date of the transaction
| 2019-09-18
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside of trading venue
For further information please contact:
|
John Geddes
Group Company Secretary & Director of Corporate Affairs
|+44 (0) 131 459 8018