MENZIES(JOHN) PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding

John Menzies plc

(“the “Company”)

PDMR Notification

20 September 2019

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMRs”)

2019 Long Term Incentive Plan ("2019 LTIP") & 2019 Transformation Incentive Plan (“2019 TIP”)

Following approval of the new directors’ remuneration policy at a general meeting of the Company’s shareholders on 17 September 2019, and associated adoption of the 2019 LTIP and 2019 TIP, the following awards have been made to the undernoted PDMRs.

Outstanding awards previously granted under the Company’s Value Creation Plan have been surrendered and have been replaced by the 2019 LTIP.

The following notifications, made pursuant to Article 19(3) of the Market Abuse Regulation, provide further details:

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Giles Wilson 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name John Menzies plc b) LEI 5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of £0.25 each

ISIN CODE: GB0005790059 b) Nature of the transaction Award over ordinary shares under the 2019 LTIP. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 74,074 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price

74,074



Nil e) Date of the transaction 2019-09-18 f) Place of the transaction Outside of trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name John Geddes 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director of Corporate Affairs & Group Company Secretary b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name John Menzies plc b) LEI 5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of £0.25 each

ISIN CODE: GB0005790059 b) Nature of the transaction Award over ordinary shares under the 2019 LTIP. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 50,925 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price

50,925



Nil e) Date of the transaction 2019-09-18 f) Place of the transaction Outside of trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Philipp Joeinig 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Chairman of the Company b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name John Menzies plc b) LEI 5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of £0.25 each

ISIN CODE: GB0005790059 b) Nature of the transaction Award over ordinary shares under the 2019 TIP. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 850,000 d) Aggregated Volume

850,000





Nil e) Date of the transaction 2019-09-18 f) Place of the transaction Outside of trading venue

