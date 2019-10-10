Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  John Menzies plc    MNZS   GB0005790059

JOHN MENZIES PLC

(MNZS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

MENZIES(JOHN) PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2019 | 02:16am EDT

John Menzies plc

(the “Company”)

10 October 2019

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities/Persons Closely Associated with them

The following notifications are made pursuant to Article 19(3) of the Market Abuse Regulation:

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Giles Wilson
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name John Menzies plc
b) LEI 5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		 Ordinary shares of £0.25 each

ISIN CODE: GB0005790059
b) Nature of the transaction Grant of an option to buy ordinary shares of £0.25 each in John Menzies plc pursuant to the Company’s 2019 Save As You Earn Scheme.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
317 pence 613
d) Aggregated volume

Price		 613

317 pence
e) Date of the transaction 2019-10-08
f) Place of the transaction Outside of trading venue

   

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name John Geddes
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Group Company Secretary & Director of Corporate Affairs
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name John Menzies plc
b) LEI 5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		 Ordinary shares of £0.25 each

ISIN CODE: GB0005790059
b) Nature of the transaction Grant of an option to buy ordinary shares of £0.25 each in John Menzies plc pursuant to the Company’s 2019 Save As You Earn Scheme.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
317 pence 317
d) Aggregated volume

Price		 317

317 pence
e) Date of the transaction 2019-10-08
f) Place of the transaction Outside of trading venue

For further information please contact:


John Geddes
Group Company Secretary & Director of Corporate Affairs		 +44 (0) 131 459 8018 

© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JOHN MENZIES PLC
02:16aMENZIES(JOHN) PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
09/30FRAPORT : and AeroGround Flughafen Munchen GmbH Develop Virtual Reality Training..
AQ
09/24MENZIES(JOHN) PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
09/20MENZIES(JOHN) PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
09/17MENZIES(JOHN) PLC : - Result of General Meeting and Class Meeting
PR
08/22MENZIES(JOHN) PLC : - Announcement re Publication of Circular
PR
08/13John Menzies swings to first-half loss as Europe weakness bites
RE
07/12JOHN MENZIES : replaces chairman with aviation services expert
RE
07/08MENZIES(JOHN) PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
07/05LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 slides as U.S. payrolls dent Fed rate cut hopes
RE
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group