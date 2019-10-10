MENZIES(JOHN) PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding

John Menzies plc

(the “Company”)

10 October 2019

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities/Persons Closely Associated with them

The following notifications are made pursuant to Article 19(3) of the Market Abuse Regulation:

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Giles Wilson 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name John Menzies plc b) LEI 5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of £0.25 each



ISIN CODE: GB0005790059 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of an option to buy ordinary shares of £0.25 each in John Menzies plc pursuant to the Company’s 2019 Save As You Earn Scheme. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 317 pence 613 d) Aggregated volume



Price 613



317 pence e) Date of the transaction 2019-10-08 f) Place of the transaction Outside of trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name John Geddes 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group Company Secretary & Director of Corporate Affairs b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name John Menzies plc b) LEI 5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of £0.25 each



ISIN CODE: GB0005790059 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of an option to buy ordinary shares of £0.25 each in John Menzies plc pursuant to the Company’s 2019 Save As You Earn Scheme. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 317 pence 317 d) Aggregated volume



Price 317



317 pence e) Date of the transaction 2019-10-08 f) Place of the transaction Outside of trading venue

For further information please contact: